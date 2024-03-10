Sagebrush BBQ & Grill
Lunch & Dinner Menu
Fresh Salads
- Salmon Salad$20.49
Northwest wild-caught sockeye salmon, grilled or blackened, served over a bed of mixed greens with Cheddar cheese, tomato and onion. Served with garlic bread
- Steak Salad$21.49
Grilled top sirloin steak over a bed of mixed greens with blue cheese, tomato and onion. Served with garlic bread
- Cobb Salad with Grilled Chicken$18.99
Redbird™ chicken breast with mixed greens, blue cheese, bacon, tomato, black olives and hard boiled egg. Served with cornbread
- Chef's Salad$16.49
With mixed greens, ham, Jack and Cheddar cheese, tomato and hard boiled egg. Served with cornbread
- Tuna Salad$14.99
Housemade tuna salad over mixed greens, Cheddar cheese, onions and tomato. Served with cornbread
- BBQ Chicken Salad$18.99
Redbird™ chicken breast grilled with BBQ sauce, served over a bed of mixed greens with Cheddar cheese, tomato and onion. Served with cornbread
- Taco Salad$18.99
Served in a housemade taco shell with mixed greens, Cheddar cheese, tomato, refried beans, Sagebrush housemade salsa and sour cream. Choose steak, shredded pork or grilled chicken
- Vegetarian Taco Salad$12.99
Served in a housemade taco shell with mixed greens, Cheddar cheese, tomato, refried beans, Sagebrush housemade salsa and sour cream
- Classic Wedge Salad$11.99
Iceberg lettuce wedge topped with our housemade creamy blue cheese dressing, bacon bits and tomato
- Small Dinner Salad$6.99
With mixed greens, onion, Cheddar cheese, tomato and topped with housemade croutons. Served with cornbread
- Dinner Salad$10.99
With mixed greens, onion, Cheddar cheese, tomato and topped with housemade croutons. Served with cornbread
Caesar Salads
- Salmon Caesar$20.49
Grilled Northwestern wild-caught sockeye salmon over Romaine lettuce, tossed with Parmesan cheese, housemade dressing and topped with housemade croutons. Served with garlic bread
- Steak Caesar$21.49
Grilled top sirloin steak over Romaine lettuce, tossed with Parmesan cheese, housemade dressing and topped with housemade croutons. Served with garlic bread
- Chicken Caesar$18.99
Grilled Redbird™ chicken breast, over Romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan cheese, housemade dressing and topped with housemade croutons. Served with garlic bread
- Dinner Caesar$12.49
Romaine lettuce, tossed with Parmesan cheese, housemade dressing and topped with housemade croutons. Served with garlic bread
- Small Caesar$7.49
Appetizers
- Trail Ridge Sampler$17.49
Spicy pork sausage, brisket, pulled pork, and two pork ribs
- 5 Chicken Wings$9.99
Choose from BBQ, Thai style, buffalo style (hot or medium), BBQ or honey garlic
- 10 Chicken Wings$16.99
Choose from BBQ, Thai style, buffalo style (hot or medium), BBQ or honey garlic
- 4 BBQ Ribs$12.99
4 pieces
- Spicy Pork Sausage APP$10.99
With mustard BBQ sauce
- Fried Okra$10.49
Served with ranch
- 1 Wild Game Sausage App$10.99
Wild boar sausage with cranberry and apricot, elk bratwurst with jalapeños and Cheddar, and buffalo bratwurst
- 2 Wild Game Sausage App$15.99
Wild boar sausage with cranberry and apricot, elk bratwurst with jalapeños and Cheddar, and buffalo bratwurst
- 3 Wild Game Sausage App$18.99
Wild boar sausage with cranberry and apricot, elk bratwurst with jalapeños and Cheddar, and buffalo bratwurst
- Half Lb Shrimp$16.99
- One Lb Shrimp$26.99
- Rocky Mountain Oysters$12.99
Do we need to explain? Google it!
- Mozzarella Sticks$11.99
With raspberry chipotle sauce or marinara sauce
- Chili Cheese Fries$10.99
With green or red chili, and smothered with melted cheese
- Basket of Onion Rings$12.99
Basket. Beer battered and double-dipped
- Jalapeño Poppers$12.99
With raspberry chipotle sauce
- Cheesy Garlic Bread$8.49
With marinara dipping sauce
- Basket ofFrench Fries$7.99
Basket
- Basket of Sweet Potato Fries$9.49
Basket. With honey mustard dipping sauce
- Half Jumbo Nachos$11.49
Choose shredded pork, steak, shredded chicken or vegetarian with cheese, refried beans, black olives, jalapeños, tomatoes, Sagebrush housemade salsa, guacamole and sour cream
- Full Jumbo Nachos$12.99
Choose shredded pork, steak, shredded chicken or vegetarian with cheese, refried beans, black olives, jalapeños, tomatoes, Sagebrush housemade salsa, guacamole and sour cream
- 1 Tortilla Chips & Dip$10.99
With your choice of housemade green chili dip, Sagebrush housemade salsa, and fresh guacamole
- 2 Tortilla Chips & Dip$12.99
With your choice of housemade green chili dip, Sagebrush housemade salsa, and fresh guacamole
- 3 Tortilla Chips & Dip$14.99
With your choice of housemade green chili dip, Sagebrush housemade salsa, and fresh guacamole
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$13.99
Sagebrush housemade, served with tortilla chips, carrots and celery
- Sagebrush Quesadilla$12.99
Tortilla and cheese served with Sagebrush housemade salsa, guacamole and sour cream. Choose steak, shredded pork or shredded chicken
- Veggie Quesadilla$13.99
Tortilla, cheese and grilled peppers and onions served with Sagebrush housemade salsa, guacamole and sour cream
Soups and Chili
- Bowl Soup of the Day$10.49
Sagebrush house-made soup
- Cup Soup of the Day$7.49
Sagebrush house-made soup
- Bowl Buffalo Red Chili$11.49
Sagebrush house-made red chili with ground buffalo meat
- Cup Buffalo Red Chili$7.99
Sagebrush house-made red chili with ground buffalo meat
- Bowl Green Chili with Pork$10.49
Sagebrush house-made green chili with pork
- Cup Green Chili with Pork$7.49
Sagebrush house-made green chili with pork
- Bowl Vegetarian Green Chili$9.99
Sagebrush house-made green chili
- Cup Vegetarian Green Chili$6.99
Sagebrush house-made green chili
- Soup with Small Salad$11.99
House Specialties
- Grilled Chicken Parmesan with Spaghetti$19.49
Grilled chicken breast with melted mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce, served over spaghetti, with Parmesan cheese and garlic bread
- Spaghetti$13.99
With housemade marinara sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese and served with garlic bread
- Pan-Fried Fresh Rainbow Trout$23.99
Fresh rainbow trout, pan-fried and served with mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day and garlic bread
- Blackened Sockeye Salmon$28.99
Northwestern wild-caught sockeye salmon served with mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day and garlic bread
- Grilled Sockeye Salmon$28.99
Northwestern wild-caught sockeye salmon served with mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day and garlic bread
- Honey Garlic Sockeye Salmon$28.99
Northwestern wild-caught sockeye salmon with honey garlic sauce served on a bed of cilantro lime rice, vegetable of the day and garlic bread
- Southwest Chicken Platter$21.49
Grilled Redbird™ chicken breast topped with ham, green chilis, avocados, pepper Jack cheese and our housemade Southwest mayo. Served with mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day and cornbread
- Housemade Buffalo Meatloaf$24.99
Baked with our red sauce, served with mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable of the day and garlic bread
Burritos
- Regular Pork Burrito$13.99
Refried beans, smothered with Cheddar cheese and green chili and topped with tomato and lettuce
- Jumbo Pork Burrito$15.99
Refried beans, smothered with Cheddar cheese and green chili and topped with tomato and lettuce
- Regular Chicken Burrito$13.99
Refried beans, smothered with Cheddar cheese and green chili and topped with tomato and lettuce
- Jumbo Chicken Burrito$15.99
Refried beans, smothered with Cheddar cheese and green chili and topped with tomato and lettuce
- Regular Steak Burrito$13.99
Refried beans, smothered with Cheddar cheese and green chili and topped with tomato and lettuce
- Jumbo Steak Burrito$15.99
Refried beans, smothered with Cheddar cheese and green chili and topped with tomato and lettuce
- Regular Vegetarian Burrito$9.99
With refried beans, sautéed onions and mixed peppers, smothered with Cheddar cheese and green chili, and topped with tomato and lettuce
- Jumbo Vegetarian Burrito$11.99
With refried beans, sautéed onions and mixed peppers, smothered with Cheddar cheese and green chili, and topped with tomato and lettuce
- Jumbo Fajita Burrito$17.99
Grilled sirloin steak, sautéed onions, mixed peppers and refried beans. Smothered with Cheddar cheese and green chili and topped with guacamole, sour cream, with tomato and lettuce
Sagebrush BBQ
- 1/2 Rack Rack of BBQ Pork Ribs$22.99
Succulent fall-off-the-bone tender St. Louis style pork ribs, served with french fries, baked beans, and cornbread
- Full Rack Rack of BBQ Pork Ribs$30.99
Succulent fall-off-the-bone tender St. Louis style pork ribs, served with french fries, baked beans, and cornbread
- BBQ Half Chicken$20.49
Hot off the grill with mashed potatoes and gravy, baked beans, and cornbread
- Beef Brisket Dinner$26.99
Sliced, smoked to perfection, with a baked sweet potato, baked beans, and cornbread
- Pulled Pork$19.99
Slow roasted the sagebrush way, served with baked beans, coleslaw, and combread. 19.99
- Spicy Sausage Dinner$17.99
Served with house-made mustard BBQ sauce, fries, baked beans, and combread
- 4 Meat Combo$34.99
Select your favorites to create your own dining experience! Served with your choice of two sides and cornbread
- 3 Meat Combo$30.99
Select your favorites to create your own dining experience! Served with your choice of two sides and cornbread
- 2 Meat Combo$26.99
Select your favorites to create your own dining experience! Served with your choice of two sides and cornbread
- 1 Meat Combo$22.99
Select your favorites to create your own dining experience! Served with your choice of two sides and cornbread
Steaks and Game
- Wild Game Sausage Platter$23.99
Buffalo bratwurst, wild boar sausage with cranberry and apricot and elk bratwurst with jalapeños and Cheddar, served with baked sweet potato, baked beans, and cornbread
- T-Bone Steak$50.00
22 oz. Grilled and topped with garlic butter, served with baked potato, vegetable of the day, and garlic bread
- Sirloin Steak$22.99
6 oz. Grilled and topped with garlic butter, served with baked potato, vegetable of the day, and garlic bread
- Tenderloin Steak$39.99
6 oz. Grilled and topped with garlic butter, served with baked potato, vegetable of the day and garlic bread
Wild Game Burgers and Sausage
- BBQ Buffalo Burger$21.99
Western buffalo burger topped with smoked bacon, Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, onion, lettuce, and tomato
- Buffalo Burger$19.49
Western buffalo burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion
- Rocky Mountain Elk Burger$21.99
Topped with Swiss cheese, smoked bacon, and raspberry chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion
- Hunters Elk Burger$19.49
With lettuce, tomato, and onion
- Elk Bratwurst$14.99
Brat made with jalapeños and Cheddar, topped with sauerkraut on a hoagie roll, with our house-made mustard sauce
- Buffalo Bratwurst$14.99
With pepper Jack cheese and on a hoagie roll
BBQ Sandwiches
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.99
Slow roasted pork piled high with BBQ sauce served with coleslaw
- Brisket Sandwich$19.49
Local fitch ranch smoked beef brisket served with coleslaw
- Memphis Style Pork Sand$16.99
Coleslaw on top of our pulled pork, served with baked beans
- Hot Sausage Sand$13.99
Topped with Swiss cheese, sautéed onions, and peppers on a baguette. Served with fries
- Pulled Rib Sandwich$19.99
Pulled rib meat with BBQ sauce, served with baked beans. Ask server for availability
Signature Burgers
- Southwest Burger$17.99
Pepper Jack cheese, green chiles, and southwest mayo with lettuce, tomato, and onion
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$17.49
Piled with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomato
- Lulu City Burger$19.49
Bacon, Cheddar cheese, and raspberry chipotle sauce, avocado with lettuce, tomato, and onion
- Bacon Blue Burger$18.99
Smoked bacon topped with blue cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomato
- Classic Burger$14.99
With lettuce, tomato, and onion
- BYO Burger$14.99
With lettuce, tomato, and onion
- Mexican Burger$20.99
Smoked bacon topped with pepper Jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and onion
- Double Cheddar Burger$23.99
Two beef patties topped with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomato
- Bacon Cheeseburger$19.49
Smoked bacon topped with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion
- BBQ Chipotle Burger$19.99
Smoked bacon topped with BBQ chipotle sauce, Cheddar cheese, onion rings, lettuce, tomato and onion
- Sagebrush Cheddar Burger$17.49
Cheddar cheese, burger special sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion
- Patty Melt$16.49
With Swiss cheese, sautéed onions, on marbled rye bread
Specialty Sandwiches
- Sockeye Salmon Sandwich$21.99
Northwestern sockeye salmon on a bun, grilled or blackened, with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with coleslaw
- Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich$18.99
Grilled Redbird chicken breast with pepper Jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, onion, and house-made Southwest mayo on a hoagie roll. Served with sweet potato fries
- French Dip$20.49
Shaved sirloin on a hoagie roll served with au jus and fries
- Triple Decker Cheese & Brisket Sand$17.99
Layers of local fitch ranch smoked brisket, pepper Jack and Cheddar cheese on your choice of bread. Served with sweet potato fries
- Buffalo Meatloaf Sandwich$17.49
House-made meatloaf topped with our red sauce on a hoagie roll. Served with mashed potatoes and gravy
- Sagebrush Philly$21.49
Shaved sirloin on a hoagie roll, topped with peppers, sautéed onions, and Jack cheese. Served with fries
Classic Sandwiches
- Half Grilled Cheese$7.49
Choice of any three cheeses and bread. Served with french fries
- Full Grilled Cheese$9.99
Choice of any three cheeses and bread. Served with french fries
- Half Grilled Ham & Cheese$9.49
Smoked ham and your choice of cheese and bread. Served with french fries
- Full Grilled Ham & Cheese$12.99
Smoked ham and your choice of cheese and bread. Served with french fries
- Half Reuben$10.49
House-roasted corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and house-made thousand island dressing on marbled rye bread. Served with potato salad
- Full Reuben$15.99
House-roasted corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and house-made thousand island dressing on marbled rye bread. Served with potato salad
- Half B.L.T.$8.99
Smoked bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread with french fries
- Full B.L.T.$11.99
Smoked bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread with french fries
- Half Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.49
House-made tuna salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread with french fries
- Full Tuna Salad Sandwich$12.99
House-made tuna salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread with french fries
- Half Tuna Melt$9.99
House-made tuna salad with Cheddar on your choice of bread with fries
- Full Tuna Melt$13.99
House-made tuna salad with Cheddar on your choice of bread with fries
Sides
- French Fries*$4.99
- Mashed Potatoes with Gravy$4.99
- Baked Sweet Potato$4.99
- Baked Potato$4.99
- Baked Beans$4.99
- Onion Rings*$6.48
- Cottage Cheese$4.99
- Vegetable-of-the-Day$4.99
- Okra$4.99
- Refried Beans$4.99
- Coleslaw$4.99
- Apple Sauce$4.99
- Fresh Fruit$4.99
- Sweet Potato Fries*$4.99
- Cilantro Lime Rice$4.99
- Potato Salad$4.99
- Garlic Bread$2.49
- Cornbread$2.49
- Gluten-Free Bread$3.49
- Side Chicken Breast$6.49
- Side Burger Patty$6.49
Kids Meals
Dessert
Lunch Specials
Dinner Specials
SBQ To-Go
Retail
Espresso
To-Go Drinks
Panini & Subs / Snacks
Bulk TO-GO
- Full Rack Ribs$24.99
- 1/2 Rack Ribs$15.49
- Whole BBQ Chicken$17.99
- 1/2 BBQ Chicken$10.99
- Pulled Pork$15.99
- Brisket$18.99
- Wild Game Sausage$16.99
- Spicy Pork Sausage$14.99
- Potato Salad$6.99+
- Baked Beans$6.99+
- Coleslaw$6.99+
- Cornbread$1.99
- Bun$1.49
- Mashed Potatoes with Gravy$6.99+
- Salsa$7.99+
- Guacamole$8.99+
- Green Chili$6.99+
- Green Chili Dip$7.99+
- Bag of Chips$8.99