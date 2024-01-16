Sagebrush BBQ & Grill
Breakfast Menu
Sagebrush Specialties
- The Wild Game Combo
Buffalo, boar, and elk sausage with two farm fresh eggs any style, chuck wagon potatoes, and choice of bread$19.99
- The Smokehouse
Smoked ham, sausage patty, and bacon with two farm fresh eggs any style, chuck wagon potatoes and choice of bread$19.99
- The Chuck Wagon
Country fried steak smothered in sausage gravy, sausage patty, bacon with two farm fresh eggs any style, chuck wagon potatoes, and choice of bread$22.99
- Rancher's Breakfast
Choice of bacon, sausage patties or ham, two farm fresh eggs any style, chuck wagon potatoes, and choice of bread$14.99
- All American Breakfast
Two fresh farm eggs any style, chuck wagon potatoes, and choice of bread$11.99
- Full Order Huevos Rancheros
Two farm fresh eggs over corn tortillas, re-fried beans, Cheddar cheese, green chili, tomato, onion, and lettuce$14.49
- Half Order Huevos Rancheros
Two farm fresh eggs over corn tortillas, re-fried beans, Cheddar cheese, green chili, tomato, onion, and lettuce$10.99
- Country Fried Steak
Country country fried steak smothered in sausage gravy, with two farm fresh eggs any style, chuck wagon potatoes, and choice of bread$19.99
- Steak and Eggs
6 oz local fitch ranch beef sirloin steak, with two farm fresh eggs any style, chuck wagon potatoes, and choice of bread$23.99
- Chilaquiles$14.49
Omelets/Scrambles and Skillets
- Denver Omelet or Scramble
With smoked ham, mixed peppers, diced onions, and cheddar cheese$16.99
- Denver Skillets
With smoked ham, mixed peppers, diced onions, and cheddar cheese$16.99
- Garden Omelet or Scramble
With broccoli florets, mixed peppers, mushrooms, onion, and swiss cheese$16.49
- Garden Skillet
With broccoli florets, mixed peppers, mushrooms, onion, and swiss cheese$16.49
- Wild Game Omelet or Scramble
With buffalo, boar and elk sausage, grilled onions, and cheddar cheese$19.99
- Wild Game Skillet
With buffalo, boar and elk sausage, grilled onions, and cheddar cheese$19.99
- Hog Wild Omelet or Scramble
Hog with bacon, sausage, diced ham, and cheddar chesse$17.99
- Hog Wild Skillet
Hog with bacon, sausage, diced ham, and cheddar cheese$17.99
- Sante Fe Omelet or Scramble
With green chiles, jack cheese, onions, and salsa$14.49
- Sante Fe Skillet
With green chiles, jack cheese, onions, and salsa$14.49
- Mexican Omelet or Scramble
With chorizo, mixed peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese, and jalapeños. Served with salsa$17.49
- Mexican Skillet
With chorizo mixed peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese, and jalapeños. Served with salsa$17.49
- Hatch Chile & Steak Omelet or Scramble$18.99
- Hatch Chile & Steak Skillet$18.99
- Spinach & Swiss Omelet or Scramble$13.99
- Spinach & Swiss Skillet$13.99
- Italian Omelet or Scramble$14.49
- Italian Skillet$14.49
- Breakfast Quesadilla
Tortilla and scrambled eggs, Cheddar cheese served with sagebrush house-made salsa, guacamole, and sour cream$13.49
- BYO Omelete/Scramble or Skillets$11.49
Benedicts
- Classic Eggs Benedict
Two poached farm fresh eggs, Canadian bacon and our house-made hollandaise sauce on an English muffin$16.99
- California Benedict
Two poached farm fresh eggs, avocado, tomato, spinach and our house-made hollandaise sauce on an English muffin$16.99
- Cowboy Benedict
Two poached farm fresh eggs, ham, and our house-made sausage gravy on an English muffin$16.49
- Wild Game Benedict
Two poached farm fresh eggs, elk sausage, and our house-made sausage gravy on an English muffin$17.49
- Salmon Benedict
Two poached farm fresh eggs, grilled sockeye salmon, and our house-made hollandaise sauce on an English muffin$20.49
- Smoked Salmon Benedict
Two poached farm fresh eggs, ducktrap smoked salmon, and our house-made hollandaise sauce on an English muffin$19.49
- Spinach Benedict
Two poached farm fresh eggs, fresh spinach and our house-made hollandaise sauce on an English muffin$15.99
From the Griddle
- Full Stack Pancakes$10.99
- Short Stack Pancakes$7.99
- Full Stack Chocolate Bacon Cakes$13.49
- Short Stack Chocolate Bacon Cakes$10.49
- Full Stack Granola Cakes$11.99
- Short Stack Granola Cakes$8.99
- Full Stack Cakes & Fruit
Topped with fresh blueberries or fresh strawberries$11.99
- Short Stack Cakes & Fruit
Topped with fresh blueberries or fresh strawberries$8.99
- Full Stack Chocolate Chip Cakes$12.49
- Short Stack Chocolate Chip Cakes$9.49
- Waffle$11.99
- Waffle & Fruit
Topped with fresh blueberries or fresh strawberries$12.99
- 4-piece French Toast$11.49
- 2-piece French Toast$8.49
- 4-piece French Toast & Fruit
Topped with fresh blueberries or fresh strawberries$12.49
- 2-piece French Toast & Fruit
Topped with fresh blueberries or fresh strawberries$9.49
Burritos
- The Rocky Mountain Burrito
Two scrambled farm fresh eggs, sausage, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and smothered with sausage gravy$13.99
- Colorado Breakfast Burrito
Bacon, sausage, chorizo, or ham with two scrambled farm fresh eggs and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and smothered with house-made green chili and Cheddar cheese$14.49
- Colorado Vegetarian Burrito
Two scrambled farm fresh eggs and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and smothered with house-made green chili and Cheddar cheese$12.99
House-made Biscuits & Gravy
- Full B&G
Fresh baked biscuits smothered in our sausage gravy$9.49
- Half B&G
Fresh baked biscuits smothered in our sausage gravy$6.99
- Full B&G W/Eggs
Fresh baked biscuits smothered in our sausage gravy with 2 farm fresh eggs any style$11.99
- Half B&G W/Eggs
Fresh baked biscuits smothered in our sausage gravy with 2 farm fresh eggs any style$9.99
Breakfast on the Go
Kids' Breakfast
Lighter Fare
- BLT with Egg & Cheese
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with a fried farm fresh egg and American cheese on toast$12.99
- Ducktrap Smoked Salmon with Bagel
Served with herbed cream cheese, capers, tomato, and red onions$17.99
- Grits$6.99
- Fruit & Bagel
Toasted bagel with assorted jellies. Served with cream cheese and seasonal fresh fruit$9.99
- Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado with sliced tomatoes on toasted baguette$9.99
- Avocado Toast w Egg$11.99
- Avocado Toast w Smoked Salmon$16.48
- Avocado Toast w Eggs and Smoked Salmon$18.48
- Assorted Cereal$6.99
Sides
- Side Bacon$6.49
- 1/2 Side Bacon$3.99
- Side Sausage$6.49
- 1/2 Side Sausage$3.99
- Side Chorizo$6.49
- Side Ham$6.49
- 1/2 Side Ham$3.99
- Side Elk Sausage$6.99
- Side Buffalo Sausage$6.99
- Side Wild Boar Sausage$6.99
- 1 Egg any Style
Any style$3.29
- 2 Eggs any Style$6.49
- Side Potatoes$3.99
- Side Green Chili
Cup$6.99
- Side Cottage Cheese$3.99
- Cinnamon Roll$7.49
- Bagel & Cream Cheese$5.49
- Side Toast$3.99
- Side Fresh Fruit$5.49
- Vanilla Yogurt$4.49
Beverages
SBQ To-Go
Retail
- 25th T-shirt$25.00
- Sweater Rocky MTN$42.00
- RMNP Hoodie$49.00
- RMNP Cap$29.00
- RMNP Trucker Hat$35.00
- Unisex T-Shirt$24.99
- Lady T-shirt$24.99
- Hoodie$42.99
- Tank Top$24.99
- Classic Logo Sagebrush Hat$14.99
- Sagebrush Logo Cap$19.99
- Coffee Mug$6.99
- BBQ Bottle Original$7.99
- BBQ Bottle Zesty$7.99
- Pint Mustard BBQ$6.99
- Sticker$1.00
- Shot Glass$4.99
- Pint Glass$6.99
- Sagebrush Color Sticker$6.49
- Small Color Sticker$5.49
- Large Moose Sticker$9.49
- Employee tshirt$15.00
Espresso
To-Go Drinks
Subs and Snacks
Shakes
Bulk TO-GO
- Full Rack Ribs Bulk$26.99
- 1/2 Rack Ribs Bulk$18.99
- Whole BBQ Chicken Bulk$20.99
- 1/2 BBQ Chicken Bulk$14.99
- Pulled Pork Lbs$17.99
- Brisket Lbs$21.99
- Wild Game Sausage Lbs$17.99
- Spicy Pork Sausage Lbs$15.99
- Potato Salad$6.99
- Baked Beans$6.99
- Coleslaw$6.99
- Cornbread$1.99
- Bun$1.49
- Mashed Potatoes with Gravy$6.99
- Salsa$7.99
- Guacamole$8.99
- Green Chili$6.99
- Green Chili Dip$7.99
- Bag of Chips$8.99
Catering
Catering Menu
- BBQ Combo 2 Meats and 2 Sides & Cornbread$24.99
- BBQ Combo 3 Meats and 2 Sides & Cornbread$28.99
- BBQ Combo 4 Meats and 2 Sides & Cornbread$32.99
- BBQ Combo 1 Meat and 2 Sides & Cornbread$19.99
- Catering Impossible Veggie Burger$15.99
- Tossed Salad/ Per person$4.49
- Vegetable Tray App/ per person$3.99
- Fruit Tray/ per person$3.99
- Chips & Dip/ per person$3.99
- Hot Sausage APP/ per person$3.99
- Wild Game Sausage APP/ per person$4.49