Sagebrush BBQ & Grill
Breakfast Menu
Omelettes and Skillets
- Denver Omelet$16.49
With smoked ham, mixed peppers, diced onions, and cheddar cheese
- Denver Skillets$16.49
With smoked ham, mixed peppers, diced onions, and cheddar cheese
- Garden Omelet$15.99
With broccoli florets, mixed peppers, mushrooms, onion, and swiss cheese
- Garden Skillet$15.99
With broccoli florets, mixed peppers, mushrooms, onion, and swiss cheese
- Wild Game Omelet$19.49
With buffalo, boar and elk sausage, grilled onions, and cheddar cheese
- Wild Game Skillet$19.49
With buffalo, boar and elk sausage, grilled onions, and cheddar cheese
- Hog Wild Omelet$17.49
Hog with bacon, sausage, diced ham, and cheddar chesse
- Hog Wild Skillet$17.49
Hog with bacon, sausage, diced ham, and cheddar cheese
- Sante Fe Omelet$13.99
With green chiles, jack cheese, onions, and salsa
- Sante Fe Skillet$13.99
With green chiles, jack cheese, onions, and salsa
- Mexican Omelet$16.99
With chorizo, mixed peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese, and jalapeños. Served with salsa
- Mexican Skillet$16.99
With chorizo mixed peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese, and jalapeños. Served with salsa
- Breakfast Quesadilla$12.99
Tortilla and scrambled eggs, Cheddar cheese served with sagebrush house-made salsa, guacamole, and sour cream
- BYO Omelete or Skillets$10.99
From the Griddle
- Full Stack Pancakes$10.49
- Short Stack Pancakes$7.49
- Full Stack Chocolate Bacon Cakes$12.99
- Short Stack Chocolate Bacon Cakes$9.99
- Full Stack Granola Cakes$11.49
- Short Stack Granola Cakes$8.49
- Full Stack Cakes & Fruit$11.49
Topped with fresh blueberries or fresh strawberries
- Short Stack Cakes & Fruit$8.49
Topped with fresh blueberries or fresh strawberries
- Full Stack Chocolate Chip Cakes$11.99
- Short Stack Chocolate Chip Cakes$8.99
- Waffle$10.99
- Waffle & Fruit$11.99
Topped with fresh blueberries or fresh strawberries
- 4-piece French Toast$10.99
- 2-piece French Toast$7.99
- 4-piece French Toast & Fruit$11.99
Topped with fresh blueberries or fresh strawberries
- 2-piece French Toast & Fruit$8.99
Topped with fresh blueberries or fresh strawberries
Burritos
- The Rocky Mountain Burrito$13.49
Two scrambled farm fresh eggs, sausage, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and smothered with sausage gravy
- Colorado Breakfast Burrito$13.99
Bacon, sausage, chorizo, or ham with two scrambled farm fresh eggs and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and smothered with house-made green chili and Cheddar cheese
- Colorado Vegetarian Burrito$12.49
Two scrambled farm fresh eggs and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and smothered with house-made green chili and Cheddar cheese
Lighter Fare
- BLT with Egg & Cheese$11.99
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with a fried farm fresh egg and American cheese on toast
- Ducktrap Smoked Salmon with Bagel$16.99
Served with herbed cream cheese, capers, tomato, and red onions
- Oatmeal with Raisins & Walnuts$6.99
- Fruit & Bagel$9.99
Toasted bagel with assorted jellies. Served with cream cheese and seasonal fresh fruit
- Avocado Toast$9.99
Smashed avocado with sliced tomatoes on toasted baguette
- Assorted Cereal$6.49
- Avocado Toast w Egg$11.99
Breakfast on the Go
- Hand-Held Burrito$7.99
Scrambled farm fresh eggs, cheese, chuck wagon potatoes and your choice of bacon, ham, chorizo, or sausage, wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Egg Sandwich$7.99
Ham, sausage, or bacon, scrambled farm fresh eggs and Cheddar cheese on choice of bread
Kids' Breakfast
Beverages
Sagebrush Specialties
- The Wild Game Combo$19.99
Buffalo, boar, and elk sausage with two farm fresh eggs any style, chuck wagon potatoes, and choice of bread
- The Smokehouse$18.99
Smoked ham, sausage patty, and bacon with two farm fresh eggs any style, chuck wagon potatoes and choice of bread
- The Chuck Wagon$20.99
Country fried steak smothered in sausage gravy, sausage patty, bacon with two farm fresh eggs any style, chuck wagon potatoes, and choice of bread
- Rancher's Breakfast$14.49
Choice of bacon, sausage patties or ham, two farm fresh eggs any style, chuck wagon potatoes, and choice of bread
- All American Breakfast$11.49
Two fresh farm eggs any style, chuck wagon potatoes, and choice of bread
- Full Order Huevos Rancheros$13.99
Two farm fresh eggs over corn tortillas, re-fried beans, Cheddar cheese, green chili, tomato, onion, and lettuce
- Half Order Huevos Rancheros$10.49
Two farm fresh eggs over corn tortillas, re-fried beans, Cheddar cheese, green chili, tomato, onion, and lettuce
- Country Fried Steak$18.49
Country country fried steak smothered in sausage gravy, with two farm fresh eggs any style, chuck wagon potatoes, and choice of bread
- Steak and Eggs$21.99
6 oz local fitch ranch beef sirloin steak, with two farm fresh eggs any style, chuck wagon potatoes, and choice of bread
Benedicts
- Classic Eggs Benedict$16.49
Two poached farm fresh eggs, Canadian bacon and our house-made hollandaise sauce on an English muffin
- California Benedict$16.49
Two poached farm fresh eggs, avocado, tomato, spinach and our house-made hollandaise sauce on an English muffin
- Cowboy Benedict$15.99
Two poached farm fresh eggs, ham, and our house-made sausage gravy on an English muffin
- Wild Game Benedict$16.99
Two poached farm fresh eggs, elk sausage, and our house-made sausage gravy on an English muffin
- Salmon Benedict$19.99
Two poached farm fresh eggs, grilled sockeye salmon, and our house-made hollandaise sauce on an English muffin
- Smoked Salmon Benedict$18.99
Two poached farm fresh eggs, ducktrap smoked salmon, and our house-made hollandaise sauce on an English muffin
- Spinach Benedict$15.49
Two poached farm fresh eggs, fresh spinach and our house-made hollandaise sauce on an English muffin
House-made Biscuits & Gravy
- Full B&G$8.99
Fresh baked biscuits smothered in our sausage gravy
- Half B&G$6.49
Fresh baked biscuits smothered in our sausage gravy
- Full B&G W/Eggs$11.49
Fresh baked biscuits smothered in our sausage gravy with 2 farm fresh eggs any style
- Half B&G W/Eggs$9.49
Fresh baked biscuits smothered in our sausage gravy with 2 farm fresh eggs any style
Sides
- Side Bacon$6.49
- Side Sausage$6.49
- Side Chorizo$6.49
- Side Ham$6.49
- Side Elk Sausage$6.99
- Side Buffalo Sausage$6.99
- Side Wild Boar Sausage$6.99
- 1 Egg any Style$3.29
Any style
- 2 Eggs any Style$5.99
- Side Potatoes$3.99
- Side Green Chili$6.99
Cup
- Side Cottage Cheese$3.99
- Cinnamon Roll$7.49
- Bagel & Cream Cheese$5.49
- Side Toast$3.99
- Side Fresh Fruit$5.49
- Vanilla Yogurt$4.49
- 1/2 Side Bacon$3.99
- 1/2 Side Sausage$3.99
- 1/2 Side Ham$3.99
SBQ To-Go
Retail
Espresso
To-Go Drinks
Panini & Subs / Snacks
Bulk TO-GO
- Full Rack Ribs Bulk$24.99
- 1/2 Rack Ribs Bulk$15.49
- Whole BBQ Chicken Bulk$17.99
- 1/2 BBQ Chicken Bulk$10.99
- Pulled Pork Lbs$15.99
- Brisket Lbs$18.99
- Wild Game Sausage Lbs$16.99
- Spicy Pork Sausage Lbs$14.99
- Potato Salad$6.99+
- Baked Beans$6.99+
- Coleslaw$6.99+
- Cornbread$1.99
- Bun$1.49
- Mashed Potatoes with Gravy$6.99+
- Salsa$7.99+
- Guacamole$8.99+
- Green Chili$6.99+
- Green Chili Dip$7.99+
- Bag of Chips$8.99
Catering
Catering Menu
- BBQ Combo 2 Meats and 2 Sides & Cornbread$24.99
- BBQ Combo 3 Meats and 2 Sides & Cornbread$32.99
- BBQ Combo 4 Meats and 2 Sides & Cornbread$28.99
- BBQ Combo 1 Meat and 2 Sides & Cornbread$19.99
- Impossible Veggie Burger$15.99
- Tossed Salad/ Per person$4.49
- Vegetable Tray App/ per person$3.99
- Fruit Tray/ per person$3.99
- Chips & Dip/ per person$3.99+
- Hot Sausage APP/ per person$3.99
- Wild Game Sausage APP/ per person$4.49