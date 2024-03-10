1/2
Catering
Enjoy our hearty BBQ and meats, house-made sides and appetizers, at your family gathering, picnic, party or event.
All carefully prepared and served on-site. Service Charge 20% of Total (minimum $100). Forest Service AA Barn Fee 6% (If applicable).
We provide staff to prepare your food, provide sturdy plates, napkins, utensils. We always bring plenty of food to your event so not to run out. Any remaining food will be returned to our restaurant, you do not keep any leftovers.
Place an Order Today!
Our menu features a diverse selection of comfort food classics and globally inspired dishes, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.
Need help planning your next event?
We’re excited to assist! Complete the form below and someone from our team will be in touch as soon as possible!
Our Catering Team can also be reached at 9706271404 ext3.