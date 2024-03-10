Welcome to Sagebrush BBQ & Grill
Good BBQ, good folks, and good mountain-town times -- that’s what you’ll find here at Sagebrush BBQ & Grill
NOT JUST GREAT BBQ
About Us
David Freeman knew that when he founded Sagebrush BBQ & Grill in 1999 that a restaurant should provide more than just good food and drink. It had to be an integral part of the social life of the community—a gathering place. He had fallen in love with Grand County and dreamed of creating the perfect restaurant.
Our staff are happy to substitute ingredients whenever available. Or, we’ll cook to your taste. Just ask.
Dave’s love of Grand Lake means that he supports our community whether its the local Panther high school football team or the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. He’s there to help. The dining room is a community gathering place. Dave has fulfilled his dream—supporting his family in a Town he loves and supporting the community with a “perfect” restaurant. Come on by and experience the real Grand Lake.
The Bar
The bar is a great hangout for socializing or watching a favorite sports team. There are TVs tuned to different sports. Our bartenders can usually find anything. We have eight different tap beers, good wine, and a variety of mixed drinks. In the summer sit by the window and watch the visitors and hummingbirds. This is a delight in and of itself.
Catering
We offer catering either inside the restaurant or at a selected location. Choose the menu from our extensive menu, or provide a menu. We’ll get the right ingredients and make a special event perfect.
