About Us

David Freeman knew that when he founded Sagebrush BBQ & Grill in 1999 that a restaurant should provide more than just good food and drink. It had to be an integral part of the social life of the community—a gathering place. He had fallen in love with Grand County and dreamed of creating the perfect restaurant.





Our staff are happy to substitute ingredients whenever available. Or, we’ll cook to your taste. Just ask.





Dave’s love of Grand Lake means that he supports our community whether its the local Panther high school football team or the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. He’s there to help. The dining room is a community gathering place. Dave has fulfilled his dream—supporting his family in a Town he loves and supporting the community with a “perfect” restaurant. Come on by and experience the real Grand Lake.