Menu
Breakfast Menu
Omelettes and Skillets
- Denver Omelet
With smoked ham, mixed peppers, diced onions, and cheddar cheese$16.49
- Denver Skillets
With smoked ham, mixed peppers, diced onions, and cheddar cheese$16.49
- Garden Omelet
With broccoli florets, mixed peppers, mushrooms, onion, and swiss cheese$15.99
- Garden Skillet
With broccoli florets, mixed peppers, mushrooms, onion, and swiss cheese$15.99
- Wild Game Omelet
With buffalo, boar and elk sausage, grilled onions, and cheddar cheese$19.49
- Wild Game Skillet
With buffalo, boar and elk sausage, grilled onions, and cheddar cheese$19.49
- Hog Wild Omelet
Hog with bacon, sausage, diced ham, and cheddar chesse$17.49
- Hog Wild Skillet
Hog with bacon, sausage, diced ham, and cheddar cheese$17.49
- Sante Fe Omelet
With green chiles, jack cheese, onions, and salsa$13.99
- Sante Fe Skillet
With green chiles, jack cheese, onions, and salsa$13.99
- Mexican Omelet
With chorizo, mixed peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese, and jalapeños. Served with salsa$16.99
- Mexican Skillet
With chorizo mixed peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese, and jalapeños. Served with salsa$16.99
- Breakfast Quesadilla
Tortilla and scrambled eggs, Cheddar cheese served with sagebrush house-made salsa, guacamole, and sour cream$12.99
- BYO Omelete or Skillets$10.99
From the Griddle
- Full Stack Pancakes$10.49
- Short Stack Pancakes$7.49
- Full Stack Chocolate Bacon Cakes$12.99
- Short Stack Chocolate Bacon Cakes$9.99
- Full Stack Granola Cakes$11.49
- Short Stack Granola Cakes$8.49
- Full Stack Cakes & Fruit
Topped with fresh blueberries or fresh strawberries$11.49
- Short Stack Cakes & Fruit
Topped with fresh blueberries or fresh strawberries$8.49
- Full Stack Chocolate Chip Cakes$11.99
- Short Stack Chocolate Chip Cakes$8.99
- Waffle$10.99
- Waffle & Fruit
Topped with fresh blueberries or fresh strawberries$11.99
- 4-piece French Toast$10.99
- 2-piece French Toast$7.99
- 4-piece French Toast & Fruit
Topped with fresh blueberries or fresh strawberries$11.99
- 2-piece French Toast & Fruit
Topped with fresh blueberries or fresh strawberries$8.99
Burritos
- The Rocky Mountain Burrito
Two scrambled farm fresh eggs, sausage, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and smothered with sausage gravy$13.49
- Colorado Breakfast Burrito
Bacon, sausage, chorizo, or ham with two scrambled farm fresh eggs and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and smothered with house-made green chili and Cheddar cheese$13.99
- Egg & Cheese Burrito
Two scrambled farm fresh eggs and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and smothered with house-made green chili and Cheddar cheese$12.49
Lighter Fare
- BLT with Egg & Cheese
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with a fried farm fresh egg and American cheese on toast$11.99
- Ducktrap Smoked Salmon with Bagel
Served with herbed cream cheese, capers, tomato, and red onions$16.99
- Oatmeal with Raisins & Walnuts$6.99
- Fruit & Bagel
Toasted bagel with assorted jellies. Served with cream cheese and seasonal fresh fruit$9.99
- Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado with sliced tomatoes on toasted baguette$9.99
- Assorted Cereal$6.49
- Avocado Toast w Egg$11.99
Breakfast on the Go
- Hand-Held Burrito
Scrambled farm fresh eggs, cheese, chuck wagon potatoes and your choice of bacon, ham, chorizo, or sausage, wrapped in a flour tortilla$7.99
- Egg Sandwich
Ham, sausage, or bacon, scrambled farm fresh eggs and Cheddar cheese on choice of bread$7.99
Kids' Breakfast
- French Toast$7.49
- One Egg
With chuck wagon potatoes and choice of bread$7.49
- Egg & Ham Burrito
With American cheese$7.99
- Waffle*$9.99
- Smiley Pancake$7.49
Beverages
- 8 Oz Orange Juice$3.49
- 16 Oz Orange Juice$5.29
- Coffee
Roasted in Steamboat, COlorado$3.49
- Hot Tea$3.49
- Hot Chocolate$3.49
- Milk$3.49
- Chocolate Milk$3.49
- Iced Tea$3.99
- Small Other Juices$3.29
- Large Other Juices$4.99
- Fountain Drinks$3.99
Sagebrush Specialties
- The Wild Game Combo
Buffalo, boar, and elk sausage with two farm fresh eggs any style, chuck wagon potatoes, and choice of bread$19.99
- The Smokehouse
Smoked ham, sausage patty, and bacon with two farm fresh eggs any style, chuck wagon potatoes and choice of bread$18.99
- The Chuck Wagon
Country fried steak smothered in sausage gravy, sausage patty, bacon with two farm fresh eggs any style, chuck wagon potatoes, and choice of bread$20.99
- Rancher's Breakfast
Choice of bacon, sausage patties or ham, two farm fresh eggs any style, chuck wagon potatoes, and choice of bread$14.49
- All American Breakfast
Two fresh farm eggs any style, chuck wagon potatoes, and choice of bread$11.49
- Full Order Huevos Rancheros
Two farm fresh eggs over corn tortillas, re-fried beans, Cheddar cheese, green chili, tomato, onion, and lettuce$13.99
- Half Order Huevos Rancheros
Two farm fresh eggs over corn tortillas, re-fried beans, Cheddar cheese, green chili, tomato, onion, and lettuce$10.49
- Country Fried Steak
Country country fried steak smothered in sausage gravy, with two farm fresh eggs any style, chuck wagon potatoes, and choice of bread$18.49
- Steak and Eggs
6 oz local fitch ranch beef sirloin steak, with two farm fresh eggs any style, chuck wagon potatoes, and choice of bread$22.99
Benedicts
- Classic Eggs Benedict
Two poached farm fresh eggs, Canadian bacon and our house-made hollandaise sauce on an English muffin$16.49
- California Benedict
Two poached farm fresh eggs, avocado, tomato, spinach and our house-made hollandaise sauce on an English muffin$16.49
- Cowboy Benedict
Two poached farm fresh eggs, ham, and our house-made sausage gravy on an English muffin$15.99
- Wild Game Benedict
Two poached farm fresh eggs, elk sausage, and our house-made sausage gravy on an English muffin$16.99
- Salmon Benedict
Two poached farm fresh eggs, grilled sockeye salmon, and our house-made hollandaise sauce on an English muffin$19.99
- Smoked Salmon Benedict
Two poached farm fresh eggs, ducktrap smoked salmon, and our house-made hollandaise sauce on an English muffin$18.99
- Spinach Benedict
Two poached farm fresh eggs, fresh spinach and our house-made hollandaise sauce on an English muffin$15.49
House-made Biscuits & Gravy
- Full B&G
Fresh baked biscuits smothered in our sausage gravy$8.99
- Half B&G
Fresh baked biscuits smothered in our sausage gravy$6.49
- Full B&G W/Eggs
Fresh baked biscuits smothered in our sausage gravy with 2 farm fresh eggs any style$11.49
- Half B&G W/Eggs
Fresh baked biscuits smothered in our sausage gravy with 2 farm fresh eggs any style$9.49
Sides
- Side Bacon$6.49
- Side Sausage$6.49
- Side Chorizo$6.49
- Side Ham$6.49
- Side Elk Sausage$6.99
- Side Buffalo Sausage$6.99
- Side Wild Boar Sausage$6.99
- 1 Egg any Style
Any style$3.29
- 2 Eggs any Style$5.99
- Side Potatoes$3.99
- Side Green Chili
Cup$6.99
- Side Cottage Cheese$3.99
- Cinnamon Roll$7.49
- Bagel & Cream Cheese$5.49
- Side Toast$3.99
- Side Fresh Fruit$5.49
- Vanilla Yogurt$4.49
- 1/2 Side Bacon$3.99
- 1/2 Side Sausage$3.99
- 1/2 Side Ham$3.99
Church
- CG B&G Full w/eggs
- CG B&G 1/2 w/eggs
- CG Bfast Burrito
- CG Rocky Burrito
- CG All American
- CG Huevos Ranchero
- CG Omelet
- CG Eggs Benedict
- CG Ranchers
- CG Short Stack
- CG French Toast Full
- CG French Toast Half
Lunch & Dinner Menu
Fresh Salads
- Salmon Salad
Northwest wild-caught sockeye salmon, grilled or blackened, served over a bed of mixed greens with Cheddar cheese, tomato and onion. Served with garlic bread$20.49
- Steak Salad
Grilled top sirloin steak over a bed of mixed greens with blue cheese, tomato and onion. Served with garlic bread$21.49
- Cobb Salad with Grilled Chicken
Redbird™ chicken breast with mixed greens, blue cheese, bacon, tomato, black olives and hard boiled egg. Served with cornbread$18.99
- Chef's Salad
With mixed greens, ham, Jack and Cheddar cheese, tomato and hard boiled egg. Served with cornbread$16.49
- Tuna Salad
Housemade tuna salad over mixed greens, Cheddar cheese, onions and tomato. Served with cornbread$14.99
- BBQ Chicken Salad
Redbird™ chicken breast grilled with BBQ sauce, served over a bed of mixed greens with Cheddar cheese, tomato and onion. Served with cornbread$18.99
- Taco Salad
Served in a housemade taco shell with mixed greens, Cheddar cheese, tomato, refried beans, Sagebrush housemade salsa and sour cream. Choose steak, shredded pork or grilled chicken$18.99
- Vegetarian Taco Salad
Served in a housemade taco shell with mixed greens, Cheddar cheese, tomato, refried beans, Sagebrush housemade salsa and sour cream$12.99
- Classic Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce wedge topped with our housemade creamy blue cheese dressing, bacon bits and tomato$11.99
- Small Dinner Salad
With mixed greens, onion, Cheddar cheese, tomato and topped with housemade croutons. Served with cornbread$6.99
- Dinner Salad
With mixed greens, onion, Cheddar cheese, tomato and topped with housemade croutons. Served with cornbread$10.99
Caesar Salads
- Salmon Caesar
Grilled Northwestern wild-caught sockeye salmon over Romaine lettuce, tossed with Parmesan cheese, housemade dressing and topped with housemade croutons. Served with garlic bread$20.49
- Steak Caesar
Grilled top sirloin steak over Romaine lettuce, tossed with Parmesan cheese, housemade dressing and topped with housemade croutons. Served with garlic bread$21.49
- Chicken Caesar
Grilled Redbird™ chicken breast, over Romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan cheese, housemade dressing and topped with housemade croutons. Served with garlic bread$18.99
- Dinner Caesar
Romaine lettuce, tossed with Parmesan cheese, housemade dressing and topped with housemade croutons. Served with garlic bread$12.49
- Small Caesar$7.49
Appetizers
- Trail Ridge Sampler
Spicy pork sausage, brisket, pulled pork, and two pork ribs$17.49
- 5 Chicken Wings
Choose from BBQ, Thai style, buffalo style (hot or medium), BBQ or honey garlic$9.99
- 10 Chicken Wings
Choose from BBQ, Thai style, buffalo style (hot or medium), BBQ or honey garlic$16.99
- 4 BBQ Ribs
4 pieces$12.99
- Spicy Pork Sausage APP
With mustard BBQ sauce$10.99
- Fried Okra
Served with ranch$10.49
- 1 Wild Game Sausage App
Wild boar sausage with cranberry and apricot, elk bratwurst with jalapeños and Cheddar, and buffalo bratwurst$10.99
- 2 Wild Game Sausage App
Wild boar sausage with cranberry and apricot, elk bratwurst with jalapeños and Cheddar, and buffalo bratwurst$15.99
- 3 Wild Game Sausage App
Wild boar sausage with cranberry and apricot, elk bratwurst with jalapeños and Cheddar, and buffalo bratwurst$18.99
- Half Lb Shrimp$16.99
- One Lb Shrimp$26.99
- Rocky Mountain Oysters
Do we need to explain? Google it!$12.99
- Mozzarella Sticks
With raspberry chipotle sauce or marinara sauce$11.99
- Chili Cheese Fries
With green or red chili, and smothered with melted cheese$10.99
- Basket of Onion Rings
Basket. Beer battered and double-dipped$12.99
- Jalapeño Poppers
With raspberry chipotle sauce$12.99
- Cheesy Garlic Bread
With marinara dipping sauce$8.49
- Basket ofFrench Fries
Basket$7.99
- Basket of Sweet Potato Fries
Basket. With honey mustard dipping sauce$9.49
- Half Jumbo Nachos
Choose shredded pork, steak, shredded chicken or vegetarian with cheese, refried beans, black olives, jalapeños, tomatoes, Sagebrush housemade salsa, guacamole and sour cream$11.49
- Full Jumbo Nachos
Choose shredded pork, steak, shredded chicken or vegetarian with cheese, refried beans, black olives, jalapeños, tomatoes, Sagebrush housemade salsa, guacamole and sour cream$12.99
- 1 Tortilla Chips & Dip
With your choice of housemade green chili dip, Sagebrush housemade salsa, and fresh guacamole$10.99
- 2 Tortilla Chips & Dip
With your choice of housemade green chili dip, Sagebrush housemade salsa, and fresh guacamole$12.99
- 3 Tortilla Chips & Dip
With your choice of housemade green chili dip, Sagebrush housemade salsa, and fresh guacamole$14.99
- Spinach Artichoke Dip
Sagebrush housemade, served with tortilla chips, carrots and celery$13.99
- Sagebrush Quesadilla
Tortilla and cheese served with Sagebrush housemade salsa, guacamole and sour cream. Choose steak, shredded pork or shredded chicken$12.99
- Veggie Quesadilla
Tortilla, cheese and grilled peppers and onions served with Sagebrush housemade salsa, guacamole and sour cream$13.99
Soups and Chili
- Bowl Soup of the Day
Sagebrush house-made soup$10.49
- Cup Soup of the Day
Sagebrush house-made soup$7.49
- Bowl Buffalo Red Chili
Sagebrush house-made red chili with ground buffalo meat$11.49
- Cup Buffalo Red Chili
Sagebrush house-made red chili with ground buffalo meat$7.99
- Bowl Green Chili with Pork
Sagebrush house-made green chili with pork$10.49
- Cup Green Chili with Pork
Sagebrush house-made green chili with pork$7.49
- Bowl Vegetarian Green Chili
Sagebrush house-made green chili$9.99
- Cup Vegetarian Green Chili
Sagebrush house-made green chili$6.99
- Soup with Small Salad$11.99
House Specialties
- Grilled Chicken Parmesan with Spaghetti
Grilled chicken breast with melted mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce, served over spaghetti, with Parmesan cheese and garlic bread$19.49
- Spaghetti
With housemade marinara sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese and served with garlic bread$13.99
- Pan-Fried Fresh Rainbow Trout
Fresh rainbow trout, pan-fried and served with mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day and garlic bread$23.99
- Blackened Sockeye Salmon
Northwestern wild-caught sockeye salmon served with mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day and garlic bread$28.99
- Grilled Sockeye Salmon
Northwestern wild-caught sockeye salmon served with mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day and garlic bread$28.99
- Honey Garlic Sockeye Salmon
Northwestern wild-caught sockeye salmon with honey garlic sauce served on a bed of cilantro lime rice, vegetable of the day and garlic bread$28.99
- Southwest Chicken Platter
Grilled Redbird™ chicken breast topped with ham, green chilis, avocados, pepper Jack cheese and our housemade Southwest mayo. Served with mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day and cornbread$21.49
- Housemade Buffalo Meatloaf
Baked with our red sauce, served with mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable of the day and garlic bread$24.99
Burritos
- Regular Pork Burrito
Refried beans, smothered with Cheddar cheese and green chili and topped with tomato and lettuce$13.99
- Jumbo Pork Burrito
Refried beans, smothered with Cheddar cheese and green chili and topped with tomato and lettuce$15.99
- Regular Chicken Burrito
Refried beans, smothered with Cheddar cheese and green chili and topped with tomato and lettuce$13.99
- Jumbo Chicken Burrito
Refried beans, smothered with Cheddar cheese and green chili and topped with tomato and lettuce$15.99
- Regular Steak Burrito
Refried beans, smothered with Cheddar cheese and green chili and topped with tomato and lettuce$13.99
- Jumbo Steak Burrito
Refried beans, smothered with Cheddar cheese and green chili and topped with tomato and lettuce$15.99
- Regular Vegetarian Burrito
With refried beans, sautéed onions and mixed peppers, smothered with Cheddar cheese and green chili, and topped with tomato and lettuce$9.99
- Jumbo Vegetarian Burrito
With refried beans, sautéed onions and mixed peppers, smothered with Cheddar cheese and green chili, and topped with tomato and lettuce$11.99
- Jumbo Fajita Burrito
Grilled sirloin steak, sautéed onions, mixed peppers and refried beans. Smothered with Cheddar cheese and green chili and topped with guacamole, sour cream, with tomato and lettuce$17.99
Sagebrush BBQ
- 1/2 Rack Rack of BBQ Pork Ribs
Succulent fall-off-the-bone tender St. Louis style pork ribs, served with french fries, baked beans, and cornbread$22.99
- Full Rack Rack of BBQ Pork Ribs
Succulent fall-off-the-bone tender St. Louis style pork ribs, served with french fries, baked beans, and cornbread$30.99
- BBQ Half Chicken
Hot off the grill with mashed potatoes and gravy, baked beans, and cornbread$20.49
- Beef Brisket Dinner
Sliced, smoked to perfection, with a baked sweet potato, baked beans, and cornbread$26.99
- Pulled Pork
Slow roasted the sagebrush way, served with baked beans, coleslaw, and combread. 19.99$19.99
- Spicy Sausage Dinner
Served with house-made mustard BBQ sauce, fries, baked beans, and combread$17.99
- 4 Meat Combo
Select your favorites to create your own dining experience! Served with your choice of two sides and cornbread$34.99
- 3 Meat Combo
Select your favorites to create your own dining experience! Served with your choice of two sides and cornbread$30.99
- 2 Meat Combo
Select your favorites to create your own dining experience! Served with your choice of two sides and cornbread$26.99
- 1 Meat Combo
Select your favorites to create your own dining experience! Served with your choice of two sides and cornbread$22.99
Steaks and Game
- Wild Game Sausage Platter
Buffalo bratwurst, wild boar sausage with cranberry and apricot and elk bratwurst with jalapeños and Cheddar, served with baked sweet potato, baked beans, and cornbread$23.99
- T-Bone Steak
22 oz. Grilled and topped with garlic butter, served with baked potato, vegetable of the day, and garlic bread$50.00
- Sirloin Steak
6 oz. Grilled and topped with garlic butter, served with baked potato, vegetable of the day, and garlic bread$22.99
- Tenderloin Steak
6 oz. Grilled and topped with garlic butter, served with baked potato, vegetable of the day and garlic bread$39.99
Wild Game Burgers and Sausage
- BBQ Buffalo Burger
Western buffalo burger topped with smoked bacon, Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, onion, lettuce, and tomato$21.99
- Buffalo Burger
Western buffalo burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion$19.49
- Rocky Mountain Elk Burger
Topped with Swiss cheese, smoked bacon, and raspberry chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion$21.99
- Hunters Elk Burger
With lettuce, tomato, and onion$19.49
- Elk Bratwurst
Brat made with jalapeños and Cheddar, topped with sauerkraut on a hoagie roll, with our house-made mustard sauce$14.99
- Buffalo Bratwurst
With pepper Jack cheese and on a hoagie roll$14.99
BBQ Sandwiches
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted pork piled high with BBQ sauce served with coleslaw$15.99
- Brisket Sandwich
Local fitch ranch smoked beef brisket served with coleslaw$19.49
- Memphis Style Pork Sand
Coleslaw on top of our pulled pork, served with baked beans$16.99
- Hot Sausage Sand
Topped with Swiss cheese, sautéed onions, and peppers on a baguette. Served with fries$13.99
- Pulled Rib Sandwich
Pulled rib meat with BBQ sauce, served with baked beans. Ask server for availability$19.99
Signature Burgers
- Southwest Burger
Pepper Jack cheese, green chiles, and southwest mayo with lettuce, tomato, and onion$17.99
- Mushroom Swiss Burger
Piled with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomato$17.49
- Lulu City Burger
Bacon, Cheddar cheese, and raspberry chipotle sauce, avocado with lettuce, tomato, and onion$19.49
- Bacon Blue Burger
Smoked bacon topped with blue cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomato$18.99
- Classic Burger
With lettuce, tomato, and onion$14.99
- BYO Burger
With lettuce, tomato, and onion$14.99
- Mexican Burger
Smoked bacon topped with pepper Jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and onion$20.99
- Double Cheddar Burger
Two beef patties topped with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomato$23.99
- Bacon Cheeseburger
Smoked bacon topped with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion$19.49
- BBQ Chipotle Burger
Smoked bacon topped with BBQ chipotle sauce, Cheddar cheese, onion rings, lettuce, tomato and onion$19.99
- Sagebrush Cheddar Burger
Cheddar cheese, burger special sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion$17.49
- Patty Melt
With Swiss cheese, sautéed onions, on marbled rye bread$16.49
Specialty Sandwiches
- Sockeye Salmon Sandwich
Northwestern sockeye salmon on a bun, grilled or blackened, with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with coleslaw$21.99
- Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Redbird chicken breast with pepper Jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, onion, and house-made Southwest mayo on a hoagie roll. Served with sweet potato fries$18.99
- French Dip
Shaved sirloin on a hoagie roll served with au jus and fries$20.49
- Triple Decker Cheese & Brisket Sand
Layers of local fitch ranch smoked brisket, pepper Jack and Cheddar cheese on your choice of bread. Served with sweet potato fries$17.99
- Buffalo Meatloaf Sandwich
House-made meatloaf topped with our red sauce on a hoagie roll. Served with mashed potatoes and gravy$17.49
- Sagebrush Philly
Shaved sirloin on a hoagie roll, topped with peppers, sautéed onions, and Jack cheese. Served with fries$21.49
Classic Sandwiches
- Half Grilled Cheese
Choice of any three cheeses and bread. Served with french fries$7.49
- Full Grilled Cheese
Choice of any three cheeses and bread. Served with french fries$9.99
- Half Grilled Ham & Cheese
Smoked ham and your choice of cheese and bread. Served with french fries$9.49
- Full Grilled Ham & Cheese
Smoked ham and your choice of cheese and bread. Served with french fries$12.99
- Half Reuben
House-roasted corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and house-made thousand island dressing on marbled rye bread. Served with potato salad$10.49
- Full Reuben
House-roasted corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and house-made thousand island dressing on marbled rye bread. Served with potato salad$15.99
- Half B.L.T.
Smoked bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread with french fries$8.99
- Full B.L.T.
Smoked bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread with french fries$11.99
- Half Tuna Salad Sandwich
House-made tuna salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread with french fries$9.49
- Full Tuna Salad Sandwich
House-made tuna salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread with french fries$12.99
- Half Tuna Melt
House-made tuna salad with Cheddar on your choice of bread with fries$9.99
- Full Tuna Melt
House-made tuna salad with Cheddar on your choice of bread with fries$13.99
Sides
- French Fries*$4.99
- Mashed Potatoes with Gravy$4.99
- Baked Sweet Potato$4.99
- Baked Potato$4.99
- Baked Beans$4.99
- Onion Rings*$6.48
- Cottage Cheese$4.99
- Vegetable-of-the-Day$4.99
- Okra$4.99
- Refried Beans$4.99
- Coleslaw$4.99
- Apple Sauce$4.99
- Fresh Fruit$4.99
- Sweet Potato Fries*$4.99
- Cilantro Lime Rice$4.99
- Potato Salad$4.99
- Garlic Bread$2.49
- Cornbread$2.49
- Gluten-Free Bread$3.49
- Side Chicken Breast$6.49
- Side Burger Patty$6.49
Kids Meals
- Kid BBQ or Steak$11.95
- Kids Chicken Fingers$10.95
- Kid Burger$10.95
- Kid Cheeseburger$11.45
- Mac & Cheese$9.95
- Kid Spag Marinara$10.95
- Kid Spag Butter$10.95
- Kid Hot Dog$10.95
- Kid Grilled Cheese$10.95
- Kid PBJ$10.95
Dessert
- Peach Cobbler$5.99
- Chocolate cake$7.99
- GF Peanut Butter$6.99
- GF Mud Pie$6.99
- GF Blueberry Cheesecake$6.99
- Thin Mint Brownie$6.99
Lunch Specials
- Monday Lunch$13.99
- Tuesday Lunch$13.99
- Wednesday Lunch$11.49
- Thursday Lunch$12.99
- Friday Lunch$16.99
- Saturday Lunch$14.99
- Sunday Lunch$18.49
Dinner Specials
- Monday Dinner$23.49
- Tuesday Dinner$20.99
- Wednesday Dinner$17.99
- Thursday Dinner$21.99
- Friday Dinner$39.99
- Friday Kid CrabOut of stock
- Saturday Dinner$27.49+
- Sunday Dinner$25.99
Beverages
- 8 Oz Orange Juice$3.49
- 16 Oz Orange Juice$5.29
- Coffee
Roasted in Steamboat, COlorado$3.49
- Hot Tea$3.49
- Hot Chocolate$3.49
- Milk$3.49
- Chocolate Milk$3.49
- Iced Tea$3.99
- Small Other Juices$3.29
- Large Other Juices$4.99
- Fountain Drinks$3.99
- Kids Drink$2.49
SBQ To-Go
Retail
- Unisex T-Shirt$24.99
- Lady T-shirt$24.99
- Hoodie$54.99
- Tank Top$29.99
- Trucker Hat$14.99
- Baseball Cap$19.99
- Coffee Mug$6.99
- BBQ Bottle Original$7.99
- BBQ Bottle Zesty$7.99
- Pint Mustard BBQ$6.99
- Sticker$1.00
Espresso
- Cappuccino$4.25+
- Americano$3.50+
- Cafe Latte$4.25+
- Macchiato$4.25+
- Dark Mocha Latte$4.75+
- Valencia White Mocha$4.75+
- SBQ Latte$4.75+
- Fresh Brewed Coffee$2.49+
- Hot Chocolate$3.50+
- Chai Latte$4.25+
- Matcha Latte$4.75+
- Affogato$4.75
- Espresso$2.00+
To-Go Drinks
- Aquafina$2.99
- Soda Bottle$3.99
- Starbucks$5.49
- Kevita$4.99
- Celsius$5.49
- Rockstar$5.49
- Fountain small$2.99
- Fountain Medium$3.99
- Fountain Large$4.99
Panini & Subs / Snacks
- Classic Club$16.00
- Club Supreme$17.00
- BLTTA$17.00
- Tuna Salad$14.00
- SBQ Sub$16.00
- BYO Subs
- Potato Chips$4.50
- Peanuts$5.00
- Chocolate$12.95+
- Caramels$17.95
- Chocolate Nuts$9.95
- Slim Jims$5.95
Ice Cream
- Kid Ice cream$2.00
- Sundae$6.00+
- Ice cream Cone$3.00+
- Slushy$2.99+
Bulk TO-GO
- Full Rack Ribs$24.99
- 1/2 Rack Ribs$15.49
- Whole BBQ Chicken$17.99
- 1/2 BBQ Chicken$10.99
- Pulled Pork$15.99
- Brisket$18.99
- Wild Game Sausage$16.99
- Spicy Pork Sausage$14.99
- Potato Salad$6.99+
- Baked Beans$6.99+
- Coleslaw$6.99+
- Cornbread$1.99
- Bun$1.49
- Mashed Potatoes with Gravy$6.99+
- Salsa$7.99+
- Guacamole$8.99+
- Green Chili$6.99+
- Green Chili Dip$7.99+
- Bag of Chips$8.99
Dessert
Desserts
- Thin Mint Brownie Sunday$6.99
- Peach Cobbler$5.99
- Vanilla Ice Cream$4.49
- Gluten-Free Peanut Butter Pie$6.99
- Gluten-Free Mud Pie$6.99
- Blueberry Cheesecake$6.99
- Chocolate Cake$7.99