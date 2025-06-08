Sagebrush BBQ & Grill
Breakfast Gluten Free Menu
Sagebrush Specialties Gluten Free
The Wild Game Combo Gluten Free
Buffalo, boar, and elk sausage with two farm fresh eggs any style, chuck wagon potatoes, and choice of bread$21.99
The Smokehouse Gluten Free
Smoked ham, sausage patty, and bacon with two farm fresh eggs any style, chuck wagon potatoes and choice of bread$21.99
Rancher's Breakfast Gluten Free
Choice of bacon, sausage patties or ham, two farm fresh eggs any style, chuck wagon potatoes, and choice of bread$16.49
All American Breakfast Gluten Free
Two fresh farm eggs any style, chuck wagon potatoes, and choice of bread$13.49
Full Order Huevos Rancheros Gluten Free
Two farm fresh eggs over corn tortillas, re-fried beans, Cheddar cheese, green chili, tomato, onion, and lettuce$16.49
Half Order Huevos Rancheros Gluten Free
Two farm fresh eggs over corn tortillas, re-fried beans, Cheddar cheese, green chili, tomato, onion, and lettuce$12.99
Steak and Eggs Gluten Free
6 oz local fitch ranch beef sirloin steak, with two farm fresh eggs any style, chuck wagon potatoes, and choice of bread$26.99
Omelets or Scrambles and Skillets Gluten Free
Denver Omelet or Scramble Gluten Free
With smoked ham, mixed peppers, diced onions, and cheddar cheese$18.99
Denver Skillets Gluten Free
With smoked ham, mixed peppers, diced onions, and cheddar cheese$18.99
Garden Omelet or Scramble Gluten Free
With broccoli florets, mixed peppers, mushrooms, onion, and swiss cheese$18.49
Garden Skillet Gluten Free
With broccoli florets, mixed peppers, mushrooms, onion, and swiss cheese$18.49
Wild Game Omelet or Scramble Gluten Free
With buffalo, boar and elk sausage, grilled onions, and cheddar cheese$21.99
Wild Game Skillet Gluten Free
With buffalo, boar and elk sausage, grilled onions, and cheddar cheese$21.99
Hog Wild Omelet or Scramble Gluten Free
Hog with bacon, sausage, diced ham, and cheddar chesse$19.99
Hog Wild Skillet Gluten Free
Hog with bacon, sausage, diced ham, and cheddar cheese$19.99
Sante Fe Omelet or Scramble Gluten Free
With green chiles, jack cheese, onions, and salsa$16.49
Sante Fe Skillet Gluten Free
With green chiles, jack cheese, onions, and salsa$16.49
Mexican Omelet or Scramble Gluten Free
With chorizo, mixed peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese, and jalapeños. Served with salsa$19.49
Mexican Skillet Gluten Free
With chorizo, mixed peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese, and jalapeños. Served with salsa$19.49
Spinach & Swiss Omelet or Scramble Gluten Free
With fresh spinach and Swiss cheese$15.99
Spinach & Swiss Skillet Gluten Free
With fresh spinach and Swiss cheese$15.99
Italian Omelet or Scramble Gluten Free
With Mozzarella cheese, basil, tomatoes and Parmesan cheese$16.49
Italian Skillet Gluten Free
With Mozzarella cheese, basil, tomatoes and Parmesan cheese$16.49
BYO Omelete or Scramble or Skillets Gluten Free$13.49
BBQ Pulled Pork Omelet or Scramble Gluten Free
With smoked ham, mixed peppers, diced onions, and cheddar cheese$18.99
BBQ Pulled Pork Skillet Gluten Free
With smoked ham, mixed peppers, diced onions, and cheddar cheese$18.99
Benedicts Gluten Free
Classic Eggs Benedict Gluten Free
Toasted English muffin topped with Canadian bacon, poached eggs and our house-made hollandaise sauce on an English muffin$18.99
California Benedict Gluten Free
Toasted English muffin topped with avocado, tomato, spinach, poached eggs and our house-made hollandaise sauce on an English muffin$17.99
Cowboy Benedict Gluten Free
Toasted English muffin topped with ham, poached eggs and our house-made sausage gravy on an English muffin$18.49
Wild Game Benedict Gluten Free
Toasted English muffin topped with elk sausage, poached eggs and our house-made sausage gravy on an English muffin$20.49
Salmon Benedict Gluten Free
Toasted English muffin topped with grilled sockeye salmon, poached eggs, and our house-made hollandaise sauce on an English muffin$23.49
Smoked Salmon Benedict Gluten Free
Toasted English muffin topped with Ducktrap smoked salmon, poached eggs and our house-made hollandaise sauce on an English muffin$22.49
Spinach Benedict Gluten Free
Toasted English muffin topped with fresh spinach, poached eggs and our house-made hollandaise sauce on an English muffin$17.99
BBQ Pulled Pork Benedict Gluten Free
Cornbread topped with pulled pork, poached eggs and our house-made hollandaise sauce and BBQ sauce$19.99
From the Griddle Gluten Free
Full stack pancakes Gluten Free$12.99
Short stack pancakes Gluten Free$9.99
Full stack chocolate bacon cakes Gluten Free$15.49
Short stack chocolate bacon cakes Gluten Free$12.49
Full stack granola cakes Gluten Free$13.99
Short stack granola cakes Gluten Free$10.99
Full stack cakes & fruit Gluten Free
Topped with fresh blueberries or fresh strawberries$13.99
Short stack cakes & fruit Gluten Free
Topped with fresh blueberries or fresh strawberries$10.99
Full stack chocolate chip cakes Gluten Free$14.49
Short stack chocolate chip cakes Gluten Free$11.49
Waffle Gluten Free$13.99
Waffle & fruit Gluten Free
Topped with fresh blueberries or fresh strawberries$14.99
4-piece French toast Gluten Free$13.49
2-piece French toast Gluten Free$10.49
4-piece French toast & fruit Gluten Free
Topped with fresh blueberries or fresh strawberries$14.49
2-piece French toast & fruit Gluten Free
Topped with fresh blueberries or fresh strawberries$11.49
Stuffed French Toast Gluten Free
Cornbread topped with pulled pork, poached eggs and our house-made hollandaise sauce and BBQ sauce$13.49
Breakfast on the Go Gluten Free
Kids' Breakfast Gluten Free
Lighter Fare Gluten Free
BLT with Egg & Cheese Gluten Free
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with a fried farm fresh egg and American cheese on toast$15.99
Ducktrap Smoked Salmon with Bagel Gluten Free
Served with herbed cream cheese, capers, tomato, and red onions$19.99
Fruit & Bagel Gluten Free
Toasted bagel with assorted jellies. Served with cream cheese and seasonal fresh fruit$11.99
Avocado Toast Gluten Free
Smashed avocado with sliced tomatoes on toasted baguette$11.99
Avocado Toast w Egg Gluten Free
Smashed avocado with sliced tomatoes on toasted baguette. Served with two eggs any style$13.99
Avocado Toast w Smoked Salmon Gluten Free
Smashed avocado with sliced tomatoes on toasted baguette topped with Ducktrap smoked salmon$18.48
Avocado Toast w Eggs and Smoked Salmon Gluten Free
Smashed avocado with sliced tomatoes on toasted baguette topped with Ducktrap smoked salmon. Served with two eggs any style.$20.48
Sides Gluten Free
Side Bacon Gluten Free$6.99
1/2 Side Bacon Gluten Free$3.99
Side Sausage Gluten Free$6.99
1/2 Side Sausage Gluten Free$3.99
Side Chorizo Gluten Free$6.99
Side Ham Gluten Free$6.99
1/2 Side Ham Gluten Free$3.99
Side Elk Sausage Gluten Free$7.49
Side Buffalo Sausage Gluten Free$7.49
Side Wild Boar Sausage Gluten Free$7.49
1 Egg any Style Gluten Free
Any style$3.49
2 Eggs any Style Gluten Free$6.49
Side Potatoes Gluten Free$4.99
Side Green Chili Gluten Free
Cup$7.99
Side Cottage Cheese Gluten Free$4.99
Bagel & Cream Cheese Gluten Free Gluten Free$7.49
Side Toast Gluten Free$4.99
Side Fresh Fruit Gluten Free$5.99
Lunch & Dinner Gluten Free Menu
Appetizers Gluten Free
Trail Ridge Sampler Gluten Free
Spicy pork sausage, brisket, pulled pork, and two pork ribs$20.49
5 Chicken Wings Gluten Free
Choose from BBQ, Thai style, buffalo style (hot or medium), BBQ or honey garlic$11.99
10 Chicken Wings Gluten Free
Choose from BBQ, Thai style, buffalo style (hot or medium), BBQ or honey garlic$18.99
4 BBQ Ribs Gluten Free
Tender ribs with your choice of sauce and mustard BBQ for dipping.$14.99
Spicy Pork Sausage APP Gluten Free
Grilled spicy sausage with mustard BBQ sauce for dipping.$13.49
One Wild Game Sausage Gluten Free
Choice of 1 - Wild boar sausage with cranberry and apricot, elk bratwurst with jalapeños and Cheddar, and buffalo bratwurst with mustard BBQ for dipping.$12.99
Two Wild Game Sausages Gluten Free
Choice of 2 - Wild boar sausage with cranberry and apricot, elk bratwurst with jalapeños and Cheddar, and buffalo bratwurst with mustard BBQ for dipping.$17.99
Three Wild Game Sausages Gluten Free
Choice of 3 - Wild boar sausage with cranberry and apricot, elk bratwurst with jalapeños and Cheddar, and buffalo bratwurst with mustard BBQ for dipping.$20.99
Chili Cheese Fries Gluten Free
Smothered with green or red chili and with melted cheese.$12.99
Basket of French Fries Gluten Free
Served with ranch for dipping.$9.49
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries Gluten Free
With honey mustard dipping sauce$10.99
Half Jumbo Nachos Gluten Free
Choose shredded pork, steak, shredded chicken or vegetarian with cheese, refried beans, black olives, jalapeños, tomatoes, Sagebrush housemade salsa, guacamole and sour cream$11.99
Full Jumbo Nachos Gluten Free
Choose shredded pork, steak, shredded chicken or vegetarian with cheese, refried beans, black olives, jalapeños, tomatoes, Sagebrush housemade salsa, guacamole and sour cream$13.49
Spinach Artichoke Dip Gluten Free
Sagebrush housemade, served with tortilla chips, carrots and celery$16.99
1 Dip Tortilla Chips & Dip Gluten Free
With our house-made green chili dip, sagebrush house-made salsa, and fresh guacamole$11.99
2 Dips Tortilla Chips & Dip Gluten Free
With our house-made green chili dip, sagebrush house-made salsa, and fresh guacamole$13.99
3 Tortilla Chips & Dip Gluten Free
Choose 3 with your choice of house made green chili dip, Sagebrush house made salsa, and fresh guacamole$14.99
One Lb Peel & Eat Shrimp Gluten Free$29.49
Half Lb Peel & Eat Shrimp Gluten Free$19.49
Fresh Salads Gluten Free
Salmon Salad Gluten Free
Northwest wild-caught sockeye salmon, grilled or blackened, served over a bed of mixed greens with cheddar cheese, tomato and onion. Served with garlic bread and dressing on the side$24.49
Steak Salad Gluten Free
Grilled top sirloin steak over a bed of mixed greens with blue cheese, tomato and onion. Served with garlic bread and dressing on the side$25.49
Cobb Salad with Grilled Chicken Gluten Free
Redbird™ chicken breast with mixed greens, blue cheese, bacon, tomato, black olives and hard-boiled egg. Served with cornbread and dressing on the side$22.99
Chef's Salad Gluten Free
With mixed greens, ham, Jack and cheddar cheese, tomato and hard-boiled egg. Served with cornbread and dressing on the side$20.49
BBQ Chicken Salad Gluten Free
Redbird™ chicken breast grilled with BBQ sauce, served over a bed of mixed greens with cheddar cheese, tomato and onion. Served with cornbread and dressing on the side$21.49
Taco Salad Gluten Free
Served in a house-made taco shell with mixed greens, cheddar cheese, tomato, refried beans, Sagebrush housemade salsa and sour cream. Choose steak, shredded pork or grilled chicken$21.99
Vegetarian Taco Salad Gluten Free
Served in a house-made taco shell with mixed greens, cheddar cheese, tomato, refried beans, Sagebrush house-made salsa and sour cream with dressing on the side$16.99
Classic Wedge Salad Gluten Free
Iceberg lettuce wedge topped with our house-made creamy blue cheese dressing, bacon bits and tomato$13.49
Small Dinner Salad Gluten Free
With mixed greens, onion, Cheddar cheese, tomato and topped with house-made croutons and dressing on the side$7.49
Dinner Salad Gluten Free
With mixed greens, onion, Cheddar cheese, tomato and topped with house-made croutons. Served with cornbread ad dressing on the side$12.99
Tuna Salad Gluten Free
House-made tuna salad over mixed greens, cheddar cheese, onions and tomato. Served with cornbread and dressing on the side$17.99
Summer Salad Gluten Free
Mixed greens tossed in balsamic vinaigrette topped with blueberries, strawberries, onion, blue cheese and walnuts with garlic bread.$17.99
Cali Salad Gluten Free
Mixed greens tossed in balsamic vinaigrette topped with blueberries, strawberries, onion, blue cheese and walnuts with garlic bread.$17.99
Caesar Salads Gluten Free
Salmon Caesar Gluten Free
Grilled Northwestern wild-caught sockeye salmon over Romaine lettuce, tossed with Parmesan cheese, housemade dressing and topped with housemade croutons. Served with garlic bread$24.49
Steak Caesar Gluten Free
Grilled top sirloin steak over Romaine lettuce, tossed with Parmesan cheese, housemade dressing and topped with housemade croutons. Served with garlic bread$25.49
Chicken Caesar Gluten Free
Grilled Redbird™ chicken breast, over Romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan cheese, housemade dressing and topped with housemade croutons. Served with garlic bread$22.99
Dinner Caesar Gluten Free
Romaine lettuce, tossed with Parmesan cheese, housemade dressing and topped with housemade croutons. Served with garlic bread$14.49
Small Caesar Gluten Free
Romaine lettuce, tossed with Parmesan cheese, house made dressing and topped with house made croutons.$8.49
Soups and Chili Gluten Free
Bowl Soup of the Day Gluten Free
Sagebrush house-made soup$12.99
Cup Soup of the Day Gluten Free
Sagebrush house-made soup$8.99
Bowl Buffalo Red Chili Gluten Free
Sagebrush house-made red chili and buffalo served with choice of garlic bread or cornbread.$14.99
Cup Buffalo Red Chili Gluten Free
Sagebrush house-made red chili with ground buffalo meat.$9.49
Bowl Green Chili with Pork Gluten Free
Sagebrush house-made green chili and pork served with choice of garlic bread or cornbread.$13.99
Cup Green Chili with Pork Gluten Free
Sagebrush house-made green chili with pork$8.99
Bowl Vegetarian Green Chili Gluten Free
Sagebrush house-made green chili served with choice of garlic bread or cornbread.$12.99
Cup Vegetarian Green Chili Gluten Free
Sagebrush house-made green chili$8.49
Soup or Chili with Small Salad Gluten Free
Small dinner salad with a cup of soup or chili$13.99
Soup or Chili with Caesar Salad Gluten Free
Small Caesar salad with a cup of soup or chili$13.99
House Specialties Gluten Free
Pan-Fried Fresh Rainbow Trout Gluten Free
Fresh rainbow trout, pan-fried and served with mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day and garlic bread$29.99
Blackened Sockeye Salmon Gluten Free
Northwestern wild-caught sockeye salmon served with mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day and garlic bread$32.99
Grilled Sockeye Salmon Gluten Free
Northwestern wild-caught sockeye salmon served with mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day and garlic bread$32.99
Honey Garlic Sockeye Salmon Gluten Free
Northwestern wild-caught sockeye salmon with honey garlic sauce served on a bed of cilantro lime rice, vegetable of the day and garlic bread$32.99
Housemade Buffalo Meatloaf Gluten Free
Baked with our red sauce, served with mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable of the day and garlic bread$27.99
Southwest Chicken Platter Gluten Free
Grilled Redbird™ chicken breast topped with ham, green chilis, avocados, pepper Jack cheese and our housemade Southwest mayo. Served with mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day and cornbread$26.99
Sagebrush BBQ Gluten Free
1/2 Rack of Ribs Gluten Free
Succulent fall-off-the-bone tender St. Louis style pork ribs, served with french fries, baked beans, and cornbread$27.99
Full Rack of Ribs Dinner Gluten Free
Succulent fall-off-the-bone tender St. Louis style pork ribs, served with french fries, baked beans, and cornbread$36.99
BBQ Half Chicken Gluten Free
Hot off the grill with mashed potatoes and gravy, baked beans, and cornbread$24.99
Beef Brisket Dinner Gluten Free
Sliced, smoked to perfection, with a baked sweet potato, baked beans, and cornbread$32.49
Pulled Pork Platter Gluten Free
Slow roasted the sagebrush way, served with baked beans, coleslaw, and combread. 19.99$23.49
Spicy Sausage Dinner Gluten Free
Served with house-made mustard BBQ sauce, fries, baked beans, and combread$21.49
4 Meat Combo Gluten Free
Select 4 meats and 2 sides served with cornbread.$38.99
3 Meat Combo Gluten Free
Select 3 meats and 2 sides served with cornbread.$34.99
2 Meat Combo Gluten Free
Select 2 meats and 2 sides served with cornbread.$30.99
1 Meat Combo Gluten Free
Select 1 meats and 2 sides served with cornbread.$26.99
Steaks and Game Gluten Free
6oz Sirloin Steak Gluten Free
6 oz. Grilled, served with baked potato, vegetable of the day, and garlic bread$26.99
Wild Game Sausage Platter Gluten Free
Buffalo bratwurst, wild boar sausage with cranberry and apricot and elk bratwurst with jalapeños and Cheddar, served with baked sweet potato, baked beans, and cornbread$27.99
NY Strip 12 OZ Gluten Free
10 oz. Grilled and topped with garlic butter, served with baked potato, veggies and garlic bread.$40.99
Bone-in Ribeye 18 OZ Gluten Free
14 oz. Grilled and topped with garlic butter, served with baked potato, vegetable of the day and garlic bread$50.99
Filet Mignon 6 Ounces Gluten Free
6 oz. Grilled and topped with garlic butter, served with baked potato, vegetable of the day and garlic bread$46.99
Wild Game Burgers and Sausage Gluten Free
BBQ Buffalo Burger Gluten Free
Western buffalo burger topped with smoked bacon, Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, onion, lettuce, and tomato$25.99
Buffalo Burger Gluten Free
Western buffalo burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion$21.99
Rocky Mountain Elk Burger Gluten Free
Topped with Swiss cheese, smoked bacon, and raspberry chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion$25.99
Hunters Elk Burger Gluten Free
With lettuce, tomato, and onion$21.99
Elk Bratwurst Gluten Free
Brat made with jalapeños and Cheddar, topped with sauerkraut on a hoagie roll, with our house-made mustard sauce$17.49
Buffalo Bratwurst Gluten Free
With pepper Jack cheese and on a hoagie roll$17.49
Impossible Veggie Burger Gluten Free$21.49
BBQ Sandwiches Gluten Free
Pulled Pork Sandwich Gluten Free
Slow roasted pork piled high with BBQ sauce served with coleslaw$18.99
Brisket Sandwich Gluten Free
Local fitch ranch smoked beef brisket served with coleslaw$21.99
Memphis Style Pork Sand Gluten Free
Coleslaw on top of our pulled pork, served with baked beans$19.99
Hot Sausage Sand Gluten Free
Topped with Swiss cheese, sautéed onions, and peppers on a baguette. Served with fries$16.99
Pulled Rib Sandwich Gluten Free
Pulled rib meat with BBQ sauce, served with baked beans. Ask server for availability$21.99
Signature Burgers Gluten Free
Southwest Burger Gluten Free
Pepper Jack cheese, green chiles, and southwest mayo with lettuce, tomato, and onion$21.49
Mushroom Swiss Burger Gluten Free
Piled with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomato$20.99
Lulu City Burger Gluten Free
Bacon, Cheddar cheese, and raspberry chipotle sauce, avocado with lettuce, tomato, and onion$23.49
Bacon Blue Burger Gluten Free
Smoked bacon topped with blue cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomato$23.99
Classic Burger Gluten Free
With lettuce, tomato, and onion$18.99
BYO Burger Gluten Free
With lettuce, tomato, and onion$18.99
Double Cheddar Burger Gluten Free
Two beef patties topped with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomato$28.99
Bacon Cheeseburger Gluten Free
Smoked bacon topped with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion$23.99
BBQ Chipotle Burger Gluten Free
Smoked bacon topped with BBQ chipotle sauce, Cheddar cheese, onion rings, lettuce, tomato and onion$22.99
Sagebrush Cheddar Burger Gluten Free
Cheddar cheese, burger special sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion$20.99
Patty Melt Gluten Free
With Swiss cheese, sautéed onions, on marbled rye bread$19.99
BBQ Memphis Burger Gluten Free
Smoked bacon topped with BBQ chipotle sauce, Cheddar cheese, onion rings, lettuce, tomato and onion$22.99
Mexican Burger Gluten Free
Smoked bacon topped with pepper Jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and onion$23.99
Wedge Salad Burger Gluten Free
Smoked bacon topped with pepper Jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and onion$22.99
Chicken Sandwiches Gluten Free
Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich Gluten Free
Grilled Redbird chicken breast with pepper Jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, onion, and house-made Southwest mayo on a hoagie roll. Served with sweet potato fries$22.99
Chicken Parm Sandwich Gluten Free
Grilled Redbird chicken breast with pepper Jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, onion, and house-made Southwest mayo on a hoagie roll. Served with sweet potato fries$22.99
BBQ Chicken Sandwich Gluten Free
Grilled Redbird chicken breast with pepper Jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, onion, and house-made Southwest mayo on a hoagie roll. Served with sweet potato fries$22.99
Ranch Chicken Sandwich Gluten Free
Grilled Redbird chicken breast with pepper Jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, onion, and house-made Southwest mayo on a hoagie roll. Served with sweet potato fries$22.99
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Gluten Free
Grilled Redbird chicken breast with pepper Jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, onion, and house-made Southwest mayo on a hoagie roll. Served with sweet potato fries$22.99
California Chicken Sandwich Gluten Free
Grilled Redbird chicken breast with pepper Jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, onion, and house-made Southwest mayo on a hoagie roll. Served with sweet potato fries$22.99
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich Gluten Free
Grilled Redbird chicken breast with pepper Jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, onion, and house-made Southwest mayo on a hoagie roll. Served with sweet potato fries$21.99
Specialty Sandwiches Gluten Free
Sockeye Salmon Sandwich Gluten Free
Northwestern sockeye salmon on a bun, grilled or blackened, with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with coleslaw$24.99
French Dip Gluten Free
Shaved sirloin on a hoagie roll served with au jus and fries$23.49
Triple Decker Cheese & Brisket Sand Gluten Free
Layers of local fitch ranch smoked brisket, pepper Jack and Cheddar cheese on your choice of bread. Served with sweet potato fries$21.99
Buffalo Meatloaf Sandwich Gluten Free
House-made meatloaf topped with our red sauce on a hoagie roll. Served with mashed potatoes and gravy$20.99
Sagebrush Philly Gluten Free
Shaved sirloin on a hoagie roll, topped with peppers, sautéed onions, and Jack cheese. Served with fries$24.49
Classic Sandwiches Gluten Free
Half Grilled Cheese Gluten Free
Choice of any three cheeses and bread. Served with french fries$9.49
Full Grilled Cheese Gluten Free
Choice of any three cheeses and bread. Served with french fries$12.49
Half Ham & Cheese Gluten Free
Smoked ham and your choice of cheese and bread. Served with french fries$11.99
Full Ham & Cheese Gluten Free
Smoked ham and your choice of cheese and bread. Served with french fries$15.99
Half Reuben Gluten Free
House-roasted corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and house-made thousand island dressing on marbled rye bread. Served with potato salad$13.99
Full Reuben Gluten Free
House-roasted corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and house-made thousand island dressing on marbled rye bread. Served with potato salad$18.99
Half Rachel Gluten Free
Sliced turkey breast, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and house-made thousand island dressing on marbled rye bread. Served with potato salad$13.99
Full Rachel Gluten Free
Sliced turkey breast, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and house-made thousand island dressing on marbled rye bread. Served with potato salad$18.99
Half B.L.T Gluten Free
Smoked bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread with french fries$11.49
Full B.L.T. Gluten Free
Smoked bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread with french fries$14.49
Whole Tuna Salad Sandwich Gluten Free
House-made tuna salad with lettuce and tomato on gluten free bread with cottage cheese$14.99
Half Tuna Salad Sandwich Gluten Free
House-made tuna salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread with french fries$11.99
Full Tuna Melt Gluten Free
House-made tuna salad with Cheddar on your choice of bread with fries$14.99
Half Tuna Melt Gluten Free
House-made tuna salad with Cheddar on your choice of bread with fries$10.99
Open Faced Turkey Sandwich Gluten Free
Sliced turkey breast with house-made brown gravy on your choice of bread served with mashed potatoes and gravy.$13.99
Turkey Melt Sandwich Gluten Free$15.99
Half BLTA Gluten Free$12.99
Sagebrush club sandwich Gluten Free
Ham, turkey and bacon with lettuce tomato and mayonnaise$20.99
Sides Gluten Free
SBQ To-Go
Shakes
Subs and Snacks
Bulk TO-GO
Full Rack Ribs Bulk$26.99
1/2 Rack Ribs Bulk$18.99
Whole BBQ Chicken Bulk$20.99
1/2 BBQ Chicken Bulk$14.99
Pulled Pork Lbs$17.99
Brisket Lbs$21.99
Wild Game Sausage Lbs$17.99
Spicy Pork Sausage Lbs$15.99
Baked Beans$6.99
Coleslaw$6.99
Cornbread each$1.99
Bun togo$1.49
Mashed Potatoes with Gravy$6.99
Salsa$7.99
Guacamole$8.99
Green Chili$6.99
Green Chili Dip$7.99
Bag of tortilla chips$4.99
SBQ Togo Drinks
Fountain Drinks
Bottled Drinks
Pepsi Products Bottled$3.99
Energy Drinks$5.49
Starbucks Coffee Bottled$5.49
Kevita Bottled/Canned$4.99
Gatorade Bottles$3.99
Pepsi - 20oz Bottle
The bold, refreshing, robust cola.$3.99
Pepsi Zero Sugar - 20oz Bottle
Real cola taste, with a refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without sugar$3.99
Mtn Dew - 20oz Bottle
Mtn Dew exhilarates and quenches thirst with its one of a kind citrus taste.$3.99
Starry - 20oz Bottle
A caffeine-free soda that provides a crisp, clear burst of lemon lime flavor$3.99
Aquafina - 20oz Bottle
Pure water for a perfect taste.$3.99