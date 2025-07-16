Sagebrush BBQ & Grill
SBQ To-Go
Shakes
Subs and Snacks
Bulk TO-GO
Full Rack Ribs Bulk
Serves 3 to 4 people$27.99
1/2 Rack Ribs Bulk
Serves 1 to 2 people$19.99
Whole BBQ Chicken Bulk
Serves 3 to 4 people$21.99
1/2 BBQ Chicken Bulk
Serves 1 to 2 people$15.99
Pulled Pork Lbs
Serves 2 to 3 people$17.99
Brisket Lbs
Serves 2 to 3 people$22.99
Wild Game Sausage Lbs
Serves 3 to 4 people$18.99
Spicy Pork Sausage Lbs
Serves 3 to 4 people$16.99
Baked Beans Pint
Serves 2 to 3 people$7.99
Baked Beans Gallon
Serves 20 to 25 people$36.99
Potato Salad Pint
Serves 2 to 3 people$7.99
Potato Salad Gallon
Serves 20 to 25 people$36.99
Coleslaw Pint
Serves 2 to 3 people$7.99
Coleslaw Gallon
Serves 20 to 25 people$36.99
Mashed Potatoes with Brown Gravy Pint
Serves 2 to 3 people$7.99
Mashed Potatoes with Brown Gravy Gallon
Serves 20 to 25 people$36.99
Salsa Pint
Serves 4 to 5 people$8.99
Salsa Gallon
Serves 30 to 35 people$36.99
Guacamole Pint
Serves 4 to 5 people$9.99
Guacamole Gallon
Serves 30 to 35 people$37.99
Green Chili Pint
Serves 2 to 3 people$7.99
Green Chili Gallon
Serves 20 to 25 people$36.99
Green Chili Cheese Dip Pint
Serves 4 to 5 people$8.99
Green Chili Cheese Dip Gallon
Serves 30 to 35 people$37.99
Bag of tortilla chips$5.99
Cornbread each$1.99
Bun togo$1.49
Disposable Chafing Dish$9.49
Plates, utensils, napkins$1.99
Hikers Lunch Box$15.99
SBQ Togo Drinks
Fountain Drinks
Bottled Drinks
Pepsi Products Bottled$3.99
Energy Drinks$5.49
Starbucks Coffee Bottled$5.49
Kevita Bottled/Canned$4.99
Gatorade Bottles$3.99
Pepsi - 20oz Bottle
The bold, refreshing, robust cola.$3.99
Pepsi Zero Sugar - 20oz Bottle
Real cola taste, with a refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without sugar$3.99
Mtn Dew - 20oz Bottle
Mtn Dew exhilarates and quenches thirst with its one of a kind citrus taste.$3.99
Starry - 20oz Bottle
A caffeine-free soda that provides a crisp, clear burst of lemon lime flavor$3.99
Aquafina - 20oz Bottle
Pure water for a perfect taste.$3.99