Sagebrush BBQ & Grill
Featured Items
1/2 Rack of Ribs
Succulent fall-off-the-bone tender St. Louis style pork ribs, served with french fries, baked beans, and cornbread$26.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted pork piled high with BBQ sauce served with coleslaw$17.99
Brisket Sandwich
Local fitch ranch smoked beef brisket served with coleslaw$20.99
Lunch & Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Trail Ridge Sampler
Spicy pork sausage, brisket, pulled pork, and two pork ribs$20.49
5 Chicken Wings
Choose from BBQ, Thai style, buffalo style (hot or medium), BBQ or honey garlic$11.99
10 Chicken Wings
Choose from BBQ, Thai style, buffalo style (hot or medium), BBQ or honey garlic$18.99
4 BBQ Ribs
Tender ribs with your choice of sauce and mustard BBQ for dipping.$14.99
Spicy Pork Sausage APP
Grilled spicy sausage with mustard BBQ sauce for dipping.$13.49
Fried Okra
Served with ranch for dipping.$11.99
One Wild Game Sausage
Choice of 1 - Wild boar sausage with cranberry and apricot, elk bratwurst with jalapeños and Cheddar, and buffalo bratwurst with mustard BBQ for dipping.$12.99
Two Wild Game Sausages
Choice of 2 - Wild boar sausage with cranberry and apricot, elk bratwurst with jalapeños and Cheddar, and buffalo bratwurst with mustard BBQ for dipping.$17.99
Three Wild Game Sausages
Choice of 3 - Wild boar sausage with cranberry and apricot, elk bratwurst with jalapeños and Cheddar, and buffalo bratwurst with mustard BBQ for dipping.$20.99
Rocky Mountain Oysters
Do we need to explain? Google it!$14.99
Mozzarella Sticks
With raspberry chipotle sauce or marinara sauce for dipping$13.99
Chili Cheese Fries
Smothered with green or red chili and with melted cheese.$12.99
Basket of Onion Rings
Beer battered and served with ranch dressing for dipping.$14.99
Jalapeño Poppers
With raspberry chipotle sauce for dipping.$14.49
Cheesy Garlic Bread
With marinara dipping sauce for dipping.$10.99
Basket of French Fries
Served with ranch for dipping.$9.49
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries
With honey mustard dipping sauce$10.99
Half Jumbo Nachos
Choose shredded pork, steak, shredded chicken or vegetarian with cheese, refried beans, black olives, jalapeños, tomatoes, Sagebrush housemade salsa, guacamole and sour cream$11.99
Full Jumbo Nachos
Choose shredded pork, steak, shredded chicken or vegetarian with cheese, refried beans, black olives, jalapeños, tomatoes, Sagebrush housemade salsa, guacamole and sour cream$13.49
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Sagebrush housemade, served with tortilla chips, carrots and celery$16.99
Sagebrush Quesadilla
Tortilla and cheese served with Sagebrush housemade salsa, guacamole and sour cream. Choose steak, shredded pork or shredded chicken$14.49
Veggie Quesadilla
Tortilla, cheese and grilled peppers and onions served with Sagebrush housemade salsa, guacamole and sour cream$15.99
Fried Pickles
Served with ranch for dipping.$9.49
BBQ Chicken Flatbread$15.99
Smoked Brisket Flatbread$16.99
Mushroom Flatbread$14.99
1 Dip Tortilla Chips & Dip
With our house-made green chili dip, sagebrush house-made salsa, and fresh guacamole$11.99
2 Dips Tortilla Chips & Dip
With our house-made green chili dip, sagebrush house-made salsa, and fresh guacamole$13.99
3 Tortilla Chips & Dip
Choose 3 with your choice of house made green chili dip, Sagebrush house made salsa, and fresh guacamole$14.99
One Lb Peel & Eat Shrimp$29.49
Half Lb Peel & Eat Shrimp$19.49
Bruschetta Garlic Bread
Garlic bread topped with mozzarella cheese, basil tomatoes and a balsamic glaze.$13.99
Bruschetta Flatbread$14.99
Wild Game Sausage Flatbread$16.99
Fresh Salads
Salmon Salad
Northwest wild-caught sockeye salmon, grilled or blackened, served over a bed of mixed greens with cheddar cheese, tomato and onion. Served with garlic bread and dressing on the side$23.49
Steak Salad
Grilled top sirloin steak over a bed of mixed greens with blue cheese, tomato and onion. Served with garlic bread and dressing on the side$24.49
Cobb Salad with Grilled Chicken
Redbird™ chicken breast with mixed greens, blue cheese, bacon, tomato, black olives and hard-boiled egg. Served with cornbread and dressing on the side$21.99
Summer Salad
Mixed greens tossed in balsamic vinaigrette topped with blueberries, strawberries, onion, blue cheese and walnuts with garlic bread.$16.99
Chef's Salad
With mixed greens, ham, Jack and cheddar cheese, tomato and hard-boiled egg. Served with cornbread and dressing on the side$19.49
Tuna Salad
House-made tuna salad over mixed greens, cheddar cheese, onions and tomato. Served with cornbread and dressing on the side$16.99
BBQ Chicken Salad
Redbird™ chicken breast grilled with BBQ sauce, served over a bed of mixed greens with cheddar cheese, tomato and onion. Served with cornbread and dressing on the side$20.49
Taco Salad
Served in a house-made taco shell with mixed greens, cheddar cheese, tomato, refried beans, Sagebrush housemade salsa and sour cream. Choose steak, shredded pork or grilled chicken$20.99
Vegetarian Taco Salad
Served in a house-made taco shell with mixed greens, cheddar cheese, tomato, refried beans, Sagebrush house-made salsa and sour cream with dressing on the side$15.99
Classic Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce wedge topped with our house-made creamy blue cheese dressing, bacon bits and tomato$13.49
Small Dinner Salad
With mixed greens, onion, Cheddar cheese, tomato and topped with house-made croutons and dressing on the side$7.49
Dinner Salad
With mixed greens, onion, Cheddar cheese, tomato and topped with house-made croutons. Served with cornbread ad dressing on the side$11.99
Tuna Salad
House-made tuna salad over mixed greens, cheddar cheese, onions and tomato. Served with cornbread and dressing on the side$16.99
Summer Salad
Mixed greens tossed in balsamic vinaigrette topped with blueberries, strawberries, onion, blue cheese and walnuts with garlic bread.$16.99
Cali Salad
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, onion, orange, avocado and sliced almonds with garlic bread.$16.99
Caesar Salads
Salmon Caesar
Grilled Northwestern wild-caught sockeye salmon over Romaine lettuce, tossed with Parmesan cheese, housemade dressing and topped with housemade croutons. Served with garlic bread$23.49
Steak Caesar
Grilled top sirloin steak over Romaine lettuce, tossed with Parmesan cheese, housemade dressing and topped with housemade croutons. Served with garlic bread$24.49
Chicken Caesar
Grilled Redbird™ chicken breast, over Romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan cheese, housemade dressing and topped with housemade croutons. Served with garlic bread$21.99
Dinner Caesar
Romaine lettuce, tossed with Parmesan cheese, housemade dressing and topped with housemade croutons. Served with garlic bread$13.49
Small Caesar
Romaine lettuce, tossed with Parmesan cheese, house made dressing and topped with house made croutons.$8.49
Soups and Chili
Bowl Soup of the Day
Sagebrush house-made soup$11.99
Cup Soup of the Day
Sagebrush house-made soup$8.99
Bowl Buffalo Red Chili
Sagebrush house-made red chili and buffalo served with choice of garlic bread or cornbread.$13.99
Cup Buffalo Red Chili
Sagebrush house-made red chili with ground buffalo meat.$9.49
Bowl Green Chili with Pork
Sagebrush house-made green chili and pork served with choice of garlic bread or cornbread.$12.99
Cup Green Chili with Pork
Sagebrush house-made green chili with pork$8.99
Bowl Vegetarian Green Chili
Sagebrush house-made green chili served with choice of garlic bread or cornbread.$11.99
Cup Vegetarian Green Chili
Sagebrush house-made green chili$8.49
Soup or Chili with Small Salad
Small dinner salad with a cup of soup or chili$13.99
Soup or Chili with Caesar Salad
Small Caesar salad with a cup of soup or chili$13.99
House Specialties
Grilled Chicken Parmesan with Spaghetti
Grilled chicken breast with melted mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce, served over spaghetti, with Parmesan cheese and garlic bread$21.99
Spaghetti
With housemade marinara sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese and served with garlic bread$15.99
Pan-Fried Fresh Rainbow Trout
Fresh rainbow trout, pan-fried and served with mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day and garlic bread$28.99
Blackened Sockeye Salmon
Northwestern wild-caught sockeye salmon served with mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day and garlic bread$31.99
Grilled Sockeye Salmon
Northwestern wild-caught sockeye salmon served with mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day and garlic bread$31.99
Honey Garlic Sockeye Salmon
Northwestern wild-caught sockeye salmon with honey garlic sauce served on a bed of cilantro lime rice, vegetable of the day and garlic bread$31.99
Housemade Buffalo Meatloaf
Baked with our red sauce, served with mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable of the day and garlic bread$26.99
Chicken Tenders
4 Chicken tenders served with choice of one side.$15.95
Southwest Chicken Platter
Grilled Redbird™ chicken breast topped with ham, green chilis, avocados, pepper Jack cheese and our housemade Southwest mayo. Served with mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day and cornbread$25.99
Burritos
Regular Pork Burrito
Shredded pork, refried beans, smothered with Cheddar cheese and green chili and topped with tomato and lettuce$14.99
Jumbo Pork Burrito
Shredded pork, refried beans, smothered with Cheddar cheese and green chili and topped with tomato and lettuce$17.99
Regular Chicken Burrito
Pulled chicken, refried beans, smothered with Cheddar cheese and green chili and topped with tomato and lettuce$14.99
Jumbo Chicken Burrito
Pulled chicken, refried beans, smothered with Cheddar cheese and green chili and topped with tomato and lettuce$17.99
Regular Steak Burrito
Grilled steak, refried beans, smothered with Cheddar cheese and green chili and topped with tomato and lettuce$14.99
Jumbo Steak Burrito
Grilled steak, refried beans, smothered with Cheddar cheese and green chili and topped with tomato and lettuce$17.99
Regular Vegetarian Burrito
With refried beans, sautéed onions and mixed peppers, smothered with Cheddar cheese and green chili, and topped with tomato and lettuce$10.99
Jumbo Vegetarian Burrito
With refried beans, sautéed onions and mixed peppers, smothered with Cheddar cheese and green chili, and topped with tomato and lettuce$13.99
Jumbo Fajita Burrito
Grilled sirloin steak, sautéed onions, mixed peppers and refried beans. Smothered with Cheddar cheese and green chili and topped with guacamole, sour cream, with tomato and lettuce$19.99
Sagebrush BBQ
1/2 Rack of Ribs
Succulent fall-off-the-bone tender St. Louis style pork ribs, served with french fries, baked beans, and cornbread$26.99
Full Rack of Ribs Dinner
Succulent fall-off-the-bone tender St. Louis style pork ribs, served with french fries, baked beans, and cornbread$35.99
BBQ Half Chicken
Hot off the grill with mashed potatoes and gravy, baked beans, and cornbread$23.99
Beef Brisket Dinner
Sliced, smoked to perfection, with a baked sweet potato, baked beans, and cornbread$31.49
Pulled Pork Platter
Slow roasted the sagebrush way, served with baked beans, coleslaw, and combread. 19.99$22.49
Spicy Sausage Dinner
Served with house-made mustard BBQ sauce, fries, baked beans, and combread$20.49
4 Meat Combo
Select 4 meats and 2 sides served with cornbread.$37.99
3 Meat Combo
Select 3 meats and 2 sides served with cornbread.$33.99
2 Meat Combo
Select 2 meats and 2 sides served with cornbread.$29.99
1 Meat Combo
Select 1 meats and 2 sides served with cornbread.$25.99
Steaks and Game
6oz Sirloin Steak
6 oz. Grilled, served with baked potato, vegetable of the day, and garlic bread$25.99
Wild Game Sausage Platter
Buffalo bratwurst, wild boar sausage with cranberry and apricot and elk bratwurst with jalapeños and Cheddar, served with baked sweet potato, baked beans, and cornbread$26.99
NY Strip 12 OZ
10 oz. Grilled and topped with garlic butter, served with baked potato, veggies and garlic bread.$39.99
Bone-in Ribeye 18 OZ
14 oz. Grilled and topped with garlic butter, served with baked potato, vegetable of the day and garlic bread$49.99
Filet Mignon 6 Ounces
6 oz. Grilled and topped with garlic butter, served with baked potato, vegetable of the day and garlic bread$45.99
Wild Game Burgers and Sausage
BBQ Buffalo Burger
Western buffalo burger topped with smoked bacon, Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, onion, lettuce, and tomato$24.99
Buffalo Burger
Western buffalo burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion$20.99
Rocky Mountain Elk Burger
Topped with Swiss cheese, smoked bacon, and raspberry chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion$24.99
Hunters Elk Burger
With lettuce, tomato, and onion$20.99
Elk Bratwurst
Brat made with jalapeños and Cheddar, topped with sauerkraut on a hoagie roll, with our house-made mustard sauce$16.49
Buffalo Bratwurst
With pepper Jack cheese and on a hoagie roll$16.49
Impossible Veggie Burger$20.49
BBQ Sandwiches
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted pork piled high with BBQ sauce served with coleslaw$17.99
Brisket Sandwich
Local fitch ranch smoked beef brisket served with coleslaw$20.99
Memphis Style Pork Sand
Coleslaw on top of our pulled pork, served with baked beans$18.99
Hot Sausage Sand
Topped with Swiss cheese, sautéed onions, and peppers on a baguette. Served with fries$15.99
Pulled Rib Sandwich
Pulled rib meat with BBQ sauce, served with baked beans. Ask server for availability$20.99
Signature Burgers
Southwest Burger
Pepper Jack cheese, green chiles, and southwest mayo with lettuce, tomato, and onion$20.49
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Piled with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomato$19.99
Lulu City Burger
Bacon, Cheddar cheese, and raspberry chipotle sauce, avocado with lettuce, tomato, and onion$22.49
Bacon Blue Burger
Smoked bacon topped with blue cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomato$22.99
Classic Burger
With lettuce, tomato, and onion$17.99
BYO Burger
With lettuce, tomato, and onion$17.99
Double Cheddar Burger
Two beef patties topped with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomato$27.99
Bacon Cheeseburger
Smoked bacon topped with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion$22.99
BBQ Chipotle Burger
Smoked bacon topped with BBQ chipotle sauce, Cheddar cheese, onion rings, lettuce, tomato and onion$21.99
Sagebrush Cheddar Burger
Cheddar cheese, burger special sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion$19.99
Patty Melt
With Swiss cheese, sautéed onions, on marbled rye bread$18.99
Fried Pickle Burger
Smoked bacon topped with BBQ chipotle sauce, Cheddar cheese, onion rings, lettuce, tomato and onion$19.99
BBQ Memphis Burger
Smoked bacon topped with BBQ chipotle sauce, Cheddar cheese, onion rings, lettuce, tomato and onion$21.99
Mexican Burger
Smoked bacon topped with pepper Jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and onion$22.99
Wedge Salad Burger
Smoked bacon topped with pepper Jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and onion$21.99
Chicken Sandwiches
Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Redbird chicken breast with pepper Jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, onion, and house-made Southwest mayo on a hoagie roll. Served with sweet potato fries$21.99
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Grilled Redbird chicken breast with Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, and house-made marinara on a hoagie roll. Served with fries$21.99
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Redbird chicken breast with Cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with sweet potato fries$21.99
Ranch Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Redbird chicken breast with Swiss cheese, smoked bacon, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with sweet potato fries$21.99
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Redbird chicken breast with Blue cheese crumbles, mild buffalo sauce, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with sweet potato fries$21.99
California Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Redbird chicken breast with Jack cheese, avocado, smoked bacon. mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with sweet potato fries$21.99
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Redbird chicken breast with pepper Jack cheese, smoked bacon, hot honey, lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with sweet potato fries$20.99
Specialty Sandwiches
Sockeye Salmon Sandwich
Northwestern sockeye salmon on a bun, grilled or blackened, with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with coleslaw$23.99
French Dip
Shaved sirloin on a hoagie roll served with au jus and fries$22.49
Triple Decker Cheese & Brisket Sand
Layers of local fitch ranch smoked brisket, pepper Jack and Cheddar cheese on your choice of bread. Served with sweet potato fries$20.99
Buffalo Meatloaf Sandwich
House-made meatloaf topped with our red sauce on a hoagie roll. Served with mashed potatoes and gravy$19.99
Sagebrush Philly
Shaved sirloin on a hoagie roll, topped with peppers, sautéed onions, and Jack cheese. Served with fries$23.49
Fresh Salad Wraps
Salmon Salad Wrap
Northwest wild-caught sockeye salmon, grilled or blackened, served over a bed of mixed greens with cheddar cheese, tomato and onion. Served with garlic bread and dressing on the side$21.49
Steak Salad Wrap
Grilled top sirloin steak over a bed of mixed greens with blue cheese, tomato and onion. Served with garlic bread and dressing on the side$22.49
Cobb Salad Chicken Wrap
Redbird™ chicken breast with mixed greens, blue cheese, bacon, tomato, black olives and hard-boiled egg. Served with cornbread and dressing on the side$19.99
Summer Salad Wrap
Mixed greens tossed in balsamic vinaigrette topped with blueberries, strawberries, onion, blue cheese and walnuts with garlic bread.$15.99
Chef's Salad Wrap
With mixed greens, ham, Jack and cheddar cheese, tomato and hard-boiled egg. Served with cornbread and dressing on the side$17.49
Tuna Salad Wrap
House-made tuna salad over mixed greens, cheddar cheese, onions and tomato. Served with cornbread and dressing on the side$15.99
BBQ Chicken Salad Wrap
Redbird™ chicken breast grilled with BBQ sauce, served over a bed of mixed greens with cheddar cheese, tomato and onion. Served with cornbread and dressing on the side$19.49
Taco Salad Wrap
Served in a house-made taco shell with mixed greens, cheddar cheese, tomato, refried beans, Sagebrush housemade salsa and sour cream. Choose steak, shredded pork or grilled chicken$19.49
Vegetarian Taco Salad Wrap
Served in a house-made taco shell with mixed greens, cheddar cheese, tomato, refried beans, Sagebrush house-made salsa and sour cream with dressing on the side$14.99
Caesar Salad Wraps
Salmon Caesar Wrap
Grilled Northwestern wild-caught sockeye salmon over Romaine lettuce, tossed with Parmesan cheese, housemade dressing and topped with housemade croutons. Served with garlic bread$21.49
Steak Caesar Wrap
Grilled top sirloin steak over Romaine lettuce, tossed with Parmesan cheese, housemade dressing and topped with housemade croutons. Served with garlic bread$22.49
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Redbird™ chicken breast, over Romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan cheese, housemade dressing and topped with housemade croutons. Served with garlic bread$19.99
Classic Sandwiches
Half Grilled Cheese
Choice of any three cheeses and bread. Served with french fries$8.49
Full Grilled Cheese
Choice of any three cheeses and bread. Served with french fries$11.49
Half Ham & Cheese
Smoked ham and your choice of cheese and bread. Served with french fries$10.99
Full Ham & Cheese
Smoked ham and your choice of cheese and bread. Served with french fries$14.99
Half Reuben
House-roasted corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and house-made thousand island dressing on marbled rye bread. Served with potato salad$12.99
Full Reuben
House-roasted corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and house-made thousand island dressing on marbled rye bread. Served with potato salad$17.99
Half Rachel
Sliced turkey breast, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and house-made thousand island dressing on marbled rye bread. Served with potato salad$12.99
Full Rachel
Sliced turkey breast, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and house-made thousand island dressing on marbled rye bread. Served with potato salad$17.99
Half B.L.T
Smoked bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread with french fries$10.49
Full B.L.T.
Smoked bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread with french fries$13.49
Whole Tuna Salad Sandwich
House-made tuna salad with lettuce and tomato on gluten free bread with cottage cheese$13.99
Half Tuna Salad Sandwich
House-made tuna salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread with french fries$10.99
Full Tuna Melt
House-made tuna salad with Cheddar on your choice of bread with fries$13.99
Half Tuna Melt
House-made tuna salad with Cheddar on your choice of bread with fries$9.99
Open Faced Turkey Sandwich
Sliced turkey breast with house-made brown gravy on your choice of bread served with mashed potatoes and gravy.$12.99
Turkey Melt Sandwich$14.99
Half BLTA$11.99
Sagebrush club sandwich
Ham, turkey and bacon with lettuce tomato and mayonnaise$19.99
Sides
French Fries$6.99
Mashed Potatoes with Gravy$6.99
Baked Sweet Potato$6.99
Baked Potato$6.99
Baked Beans$6.99
Onion Rings$8.48
Cottage Cheese$6.99
Vegetable-of-the-Day$6.99
Okra$6.99
Refried Beans$6.99
Coleslaw$6.99
Apple Sauce$6.99
Fresh Fruit$6.99
Sweet Potato Fries$6.99
Cilantro Lime Rice$6.99
Potato Salad$6.99
Garlic Bread$2.49
Cornbread$2.49
Gluten-Free Bread$3.49
Side Chicken Breast$7.99
Side Burger Patty$7.49
Kids Meals
Kid Meat
With Choice of Side and BBQ Sauce$13.95
Kid Steak
With Choice of Side$15.95
Kids Chicken Fingers
With Choice of Side$12.95
Kid Burger
With Choice of Side$12.95
Kid Cheeseburger
With Choice of Side$13.45
Kraft Mac & Cheese
With Choice of Side$11.95
Kid Spaghetti with House-made Marinara Sauce
Served with a Choice of Garlic Bread or Cornbread$12.95
Kid Spaghetti with a Butter and Parmesan Sauce
Served with a Choice of Garlic Bread or Cornbread$12.95
Kid Hot Dog
With Choice of Side$12.95
Kid Grilled Cheese
With Choice of Side$12.95
Kid PBJ
With Choice of Side$12.95
Lunch Specials
Monday Lunch
Chicken Fried Steak with mashers and a choice of white or brown gravy.$16.49
Tuesday Lunch
Taco Tuesday: Three tacos served with beans, Mexican rice, Pico de Gallo, lime cilantro sauce. Choose from chicken, steak or pork.$17.99
Wednesday Lunch
Ultimate panini, ham, tomato, Jack cheese, grilled onions, pickles and honey mustard served with one side.$17.99
Thursday Lunch
Cuban, pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard served with one side.$14.99
Friday Lunch
Buffalo Chicken Wrap with Choice of Side$18.99
Saturday Lunch
Chipotle BBQ Wrap Served with Choice of 1 Side$17.99
Sunday Lunch
Blackened Prime Rib Sandwich Served With 1 Side$20.99
Pulled Buffalo Sliders$19.99
Pulled Buffalo Sandwich$17.99
Pulled Buffalo Platter$24.99
Dinner Specials
Monday Dinner
6 oz. Sirloin Steak served with mushroom sauce, two sides and cornbread.$24.99
Tuesday Dinner
Wild Game sausage platter: elk, buffalo and wild boar sausage, served with two sides and cornbread$24.99
Wednesday Dinner
Fettuccini Alfredo with broccoli and chicken breast served with garlic bread.$22.99
Thursday Dinner
BBQ Combo with 1/4 chicken and ribs, served with two sides and garlic bread.$45.99
Friday Dinner
All you can eat snow crab with two sides and bread.$26.99
Saturday Dinner
Prime Rib Dinner, served with two sides and cornbread,$30.49
Sunday Dinner
Honey Garlic Salmon served with two sides and bread.$29.49
Lunch & Dinner Gluten Free Menu
Full Rack Ribs Bulk
Serves 3 to 4 people$27.99
1/2 Rack Ribs Bulk
Serves 1 to 2 people$19.99
Whole BBQ Chicken Bulk
Serves 3 to 4 people$21.99
1/2 BBQ Chicken Bulk
Serves 1 to 2 people$15.99
Pulled Pork Lbs
Serves 2 to 3 people$17.99
Brisket Lbs
Serves 2 to 3 people$22.99
Wild Game Sausage Lbs
Serves 3 to 4 people$18.99
Spicy Pork Sausage Lbs
Serves 3 to 4 people$16.99
Baked Beans Pint
Serves 2 to 3 people$7.99
Baked Beans Gallon
Serves 20 to 25 people$36.99
Potato Salad Pint
Serves 2 to 3 people$7.99
Potato Salad Gallon
Serves 20 to 25 people$36.99
Coleslaw Pint
Serves 2 to 3 people$7.99
Coleslaw Gallon
Serves 20 to 25 people$36.99
Mashed Potatoes with Brown Gravy Pint
Serves 2 to 3 people$7.99
Mashed Potatoes with Brown Gravy Gallon
Serves 20 to 25 people$36.99
Salsa Pint
Serves 4 to 5 people$8.99
Salsa Gallon
Serves 30 to 35 people$36.99
Guacamole Pint
Serves 4 to 5 people$9.99
Guacamole Gallon
Serves 30 to 35 people$37.99
Green Chili Pint
Serves 2 to 3 people$7.99
Green Chili Gallon
Serves 20 to 25 people$36.99
Green Chili Cheese Dip Pint
Serves 4 to 5 people$8.99
Green Chili Cheese Dip Gallon
Serves 30 to 35 people$37.99
Bag of tortilla chips