Northwest wild-caught sockeye salmon, grilled or blackened, served over a bed of mixed greens with cheddar cheese, tomato and onion. Served with garlic bread and dressing on the side

Temperature Required* Please select 1 Rare Medium Rare Medium Medium Well Well Done Dressings choice Required* Honey Mustard Ranch Blue Cheese Balsamic Vinaigrette Oil & Vinegar BBQ Ranch Thousand Island No Dressing Gluten Free Bread Choice Required* Please select 1 Gluten Free Bread No Bread Choose Grilled or blackened Required* Please select 1 Grilled Blackened Lunch and dinner modifications Gravy Sauce on side Beans on side Blackened Chili on the side Side of ranch Extra crispy No gravy No olives No cheese No jalapeno No tomato No onion No lettuce No sour cream No mayonnaise No bread No pickle No guacamole No blue cheese No LTO No make As meal As appetizer Extra plate