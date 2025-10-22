Sagebrush BBQ & Grill
Breakfast Menu 7am - 11am
Sagebrush Specialties
The Wild Game Combo
Buffalo, boar, and elk sausage with two farm fresh eggs any style, chuck wagon potatoes, and choice of bread.$20.99
The Smokehouse
Smoked ham, sausage patty, and bacon with two farm fresh eggs any style, chuck wagon potatoes, and choice of bread.$20.99
The Chuck Wagon
Country fried steak smothered in sausage gravy, sausage patty, bacon with two farm fresh eggs any style, chuck wagon potatoes, and choice of bread.$23.99
Rancher's Breakfast
Choice of bacon, sausage patties or ham, two farm fresh eggs any style, chuck wagon potatoes, and choice of bread.$15.49
All American Breakfast
Two fresh farm eggs any style, chuck wagon potatoes, and a choice of bread.$12.49
Full Order Huevos Rancheros
Two farm-fresh eggs over corn tortillas, refried beans, Cheddar cheese, green chili, tomato, onion, and lettuce. Add breakfast potatoes for $4.99$15.49
Half Order Huevos Rancheros
Two farm-fresh eggs over corn tortillas, refried beans, Cheddar cheese, green chili, tomato, onion, and lettuce. Add breakfast potatoes for $2.99$11.99
Country Fried Steak
Country country fried steak smothered in sausage gravy, with two farm fresh eggs any style, chuck wagon potatoes, and choice of bread$20.99
Steak and Eggs
6 oz local certified Angus B beef sirloin steak, with two farm fresh eggs any style, chuck wagon potatoes, and a choice of bread.$25.99
Omelets or Scrambles and Skillets
Denver Omelet or Scramble
With smoked ham, mixed peppers, diced onions, and cheddar cheese$17.99
Denver Skillets
With smoked ham, mixed peppers, diced onions, and cheddar cheese$17.99
Garden Omelet or Scramble
With broccoli florets, mixed peppers, mushrooms, onion, and swiss cheese$17.49
Garden Skillet
With broccoli florets, mixed peppers, mushrooms, onion, and swiss cheese$17.49
Wild Game Omelet or Scramble
With buffalo, boar and elk sausage, grilled onions, and cheddar cheese$20.99
Wild Game Skillet
With buffalo, boar and elk sausage, grilled onions, and cheddar cheese$20.99
Hog Wild Omelet or Scramble
Hog with bacon, sausage, diced ham, and cheddar chesse$18.99
Hog Wild Skillet
Hog with bacon, sausage, diced ham, and cheddar cheese$18.99
Sante Fe Omelet or Scramble
With green chiles, jack cheese, onions, and salsa$15.49
Sante Fe Skillet
With green chiles, jack cheese, onions, and salsa$15.49
Mexican Omelet or Scramble
With chorizo, mixed peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese, and jalapeños. Served with salsa$18.49
Mexican Skillet
With chorizo, mixed peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese, and jalapeños. Served with salsa$18.49
Spinach & Swiss Omelet or Scramble
With fresh spinach and Swiss cheese$14.99
Spinach & Swiss Skillet
With fresh spinach and Swiss cheese$14.99
Italian Omelet or Scramble
With Mozzarella cheese, basil, tomatoes and Parmesan cheese$15.49
Italian Skillet
With Mozzarella cheese, basil, tomatoes and Parmesan cheese$15.49
Breakfast Quesadilla
Tortilla and scrambled eggs, Cheddar cheese served with sagebrush house-made salsa, guacamole, and sour cream$13.49
BYO Omelete or Scramble or Skillets$12.49
BBQ Pulled Pork Omelet or Scramble
With smoked ham, mixed peppers, diced onions, and cheddar cheese$17.99
BBQ Pulled Pork Skillet
Three eggs any style, with smoked ham, mixed peppers, diced onions, and cheddar cheese, and bread of your choice.$17.99
Benedicts
Classic Eggs Benedict
Toasted English muffin topped with Canadian bacon, poached eggs and our house-made hollandaise sauce on an English muffin$17.99
Cowboy Benedict
Toasted English muffin topped with ham, poached eggs and our house-made sausage gravy on an English muffin$17.49
Wild Game Benedict
Toasted English muffin topped with elk sausage, poached eggs and our house-made sausage gravy on an English muffin$18.49
Salmon Benedict
Toasted English muffin topped with grilled sockeye salmon, poached eggs, and our house-made hollandaise sauce on an English muffin$21.49
Smoked Salmon Benedict
Toasted English muffin topped with Ducktrap smoked salmon, poached eggs and our house-made hollandaise sauce on an English muffin$20.49
Spinach Benedict
Toasted English muffin topped with fresh spinach, poached eggs and our house-made hollandaise sauce on an English muffin$15.99
BBQ Pulled Pork Benedict
Cornbread topped with pulled pork, poached eggs and our house-made hollandaise sauce and BBQ sauce$17.99
From the Griddle
Full stack pancakes$11.99
Short stack pancakes$8.99
Full stack chocolate bacon cakes$14.49
Short stack chocolate bacon cakes$11.49
Full stack granola cakes$12.99
Short stack granola cakes$9.99
Full stack cakes & fruit
Topped with fresh blueberries or fresh strawberries$12.99
Short stack cakes & fruit
Topped with fresh blueberries or fresh strawberries$9.99
Full stack chocolate chip cakes$13.49
Short stack chocolate chip cakes$10.49
Waffle$12.99
Waffle & fruit
Topped with fresh blueberries or fresh strawberries$13.99
4-piece French toast$12.49
2-piece French toast$9.49
4-piece French toast & fruit
Topped with fresh blueberries or fresh strawberries$13.49
2-piece French toast & fruit
Topped with fresh blueberries or fresh strawberries$10.49
Stuffed French Toast
Cornbread topped with pulled pork, poached eggs and our house-made hollandaise sauce and BBQ sauce$12.49
Burritos
The Rocky Mountain Burrito
Two scrambled farm fresh eggs, sausage, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and smothered with sausage gravy$14.99
Colorado Breakfast Burrito
Bacon, sausage, chorizo, or ham with two scrambled farm fresh eggs and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and smothered with house-made green chili and Cheddar cheese$15.49
Colorado Vegetarian Burrito
Two scrambled farm fresh eggs and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and smothered with house-made green chili and Cheddar cheese$13.99
House-made Biscuits & Gravy
Full B&G
Fresh baked biscuits smothered in our sausage gravy$10.49
Half B&G
Fresh baked biscuits smothered in our sausage gravy$7.99
Full B&G W/Eggs
Fresh baked biscuits smothered in our sausage gravy with 2 farm fresh eggs any style$12.99
Half B&G W/Eggs
Fresh baked biscuits smothered in our sausage gravy with 2 farm fresh eggs any style$10.99
Breakfast on the Go
Hand-Held Burrito
Scrambled farm fresh eggs, cheese, chuck wagon potatoes and your choice of bacon, ham, chorizo, or sausage, wrapped in a flour tortilla$9.49
Hand Held Egg Sandwich
Ham, sausage, or bacon, scrambled farm fresh eggs and Cheddar cheese on choice of bread$9.49
Burrito and Medium Coffee Special
Online ordering only$10.00
Kids' Breakfast
Lighter Fare
BLT with Egg & Cheese
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with a fried farm fresh egg and American cheese on toast$14.99
Ducktrap Smoked Salmon with Bagel
Served with herbed cream cheese, capers, tomato, and red onions$18.99
Fruit & Bagel
Toasted bagel with assorted jellies. Served with cream cheese and seasonal fresh fruit$10.99
Sides
Side Bacon$6.99
1/2 Side Bacon$3.99
Side Sausage$6.99
1/2 Side Sausage$3.99
Side Chorizo$6.99
Side Ham$6.99
1/2 Side Ham$3.99
Side Elk Sausage$7.49
Side Buffalo Sausage$7.49
Side Wild Boar Sausage$7.49
1 Egg any Style
Any style$3.49
2 Eggs any Style$6.49
Side Potatoes$4.99
Side Green Chili
Cup$7.99
Side Cottage Cheese$4.99
Cinnamon Roll$7.99
Bagel & Cream Cheese$6.49
Side Toast$3.99
Side Fresh Fruit$5.99
Side of White Gravy$4.99
Side Sliced Turkey$6.99
Beverages
Breakfast Gluten Free Menu
Sagebrush Specialties Gluten Free
The Wild Game Combo Gluten Free
Buffalo, boar, and elk sausage with two farm fresh eggs any style, chuck wagon potatoes, and a choice of gluten-free bread.$21.99
The Smokehouse Gluten Free
Smoked ham, sausage patty, and bacon with two farm fresh eggs any style, chuck wagon potatoes, and a choice of gluten-free bread.$21.99
Rancher's Breakfast Gluten Free
Choice of bacon, sausage patties, or ham, two farm fresh eggs any style, chuck wagon potatoes, and a choice of gluten-free bread.$16.49
All American Breakfast Gluten Free
Two fresh farm eggs any style, chuck wagon potatoes, and a choice of gluten-free bread.$13.49
Full Order Huevos Rancheros Gluten Free
Two farm-fresh eggs over corn tortillas, refried beans, Cheddar cheese, green chili, tomato, onion, and lettuce.$16.49
Half Order Huevos Rancheros Gluten Free
Two farm-fresh eggs over corn tortillas, refried beans, cheddar cheese, green chili, tomato, onion, and lettuce.$12.99
Steak and Eggs Gluten Free
6 oz Certified Angus beef sirloin steak, with two farm fresh eggs any style, chuck wagon potatoes, and a choice of gluten-free bread.$26.99
Omelets or Scrambles and Skillets Gluten Free
Denver Omelet or Scramble Gluten Free
With smoked ham, mixed peppers, diced onions, and cheddar cheese, and a choice of gluten-free bread.$18.99
Denver Skillets Gluten Free
With smoked ham, mixed peppers, diced onions, and cheddar cheese, and a choice of gluten-free bread.$18.99
Garden Omelet or Scramble Gluten Free
With broccoli florets, mixed peppers, mushrooms, onion, and Swiss cheese, and a choice of gluten-free bread.$18.49
Garden Skillet Gluten Free
With broccoli florets, mixed peppers, mushrooms, onion, and Swiss cheese, and a choice of gluten-free bread.$18.49
Wild Game Omelet or Scramble Gluten Free
With buffalo, boar, and elk sausage, grilled onions, and cheddar cheese, and a choice of gluten-free bread.$21.99
Wild Game Skillet Gluten Free
With buffalo, boar, and elk sausage, grilled onions, and cheddar cheese, and a choice of gluten-free bread.$21.99
Hog Wild Omelet or Scramble Gluten Free
Hog with bacon, sausage, diced ham, and cheddar cheese, and a choice of gluten-free bread.$19.99
Hog Wild Skillet Gluten Free
Hog with bacon, sausage, diced ham, and cheddar cheese, and a choice of gluten-free bread.$19.99
Sante Fe Omelet or Scramble Gluten Free
With green chiles, jack cheese, onions, and salsa, and a choice of gluten-free bread.$16.49
Sante Fe Skillet Gluten Free
With green chiles, jack cheese, onions, and salsa and choice of Gluten Free Bread or Gluten Free Bagel$16.49
Mexican Omelet or Scramble Gluten Free
With chorizo, mixed peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese, and jalapeños. Served with salsa and a choice of gluten-free bread.$19.49
Mexican Skillet Gluten Free
With chorizo, mixed peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese, and jalapeños. Served with salsa and choice of Gluten Free Bread or Gluten Free Bagel$19.49
Spinach & Swiss Omelet or Scramble Gluten Free
With fresh spinach and Swiss cheese, and a choice of gluten-free bread.$15.99
Spinach & Swiss Skillet Gluten Free
With fresh spinach and Swiss cheese, and a choice of gluten-free bread.$15.99
Italian Omelet or Scramble Gluten Free
With mozzarella cheese, basil, tomatoes, and parmesan cheese, and a choice of gluten-free bread.$16.49
Italian Skillet Gluten Free
With mozzarella cheese, basil, tomatoes, and parmesan cheese, and a choice of gluten-free bread.$16.49
BYO Omelete or Scramble or Skillets Gluten Free
Three eggs any style, and choose from the following options: Cheeses ($1.49 each) Swiss Cheddar Jack Cheese Pepper Jack Bleu Cheese Mozzarella American Cheese Vegetables & Plant-Based Toppings ($0.99 each unless noted) Mixed Peppers Grilled Onions Mushrooms Broccoli Florets Spinach Green Chili Jalapeños Green Chilis Salsa Tomatoes ($0.99) Avocado ($2.49) Guacamole ($2.49) Meats Smoked Ham ($2.99) Link Sausage ($2.99) Bacon ($2.99) Turkey ($2.49) Elk Sausage ($2.99) Wild Boar Sausage ($2.99) Buffalo Sausage ($2.99) Sides & Extras Side of Gravy ($1.99) Cream Cheese on Side ($1.49)$13.49
BBQ Pulled Pork Omelet or Scramble Gluten Free
With smoked ham, mixed peppers, diced onions, and cheddar cheese and choice of Gluten Free Bread or Gluten Free Bagel$18.99
BBQ Pulled Pork Skillet Gluten Free
With smoked ham, mixed peppers, diced onions, and cheddar cheese and choice of Gluten Free Bread or Gluten Free Bagel$18.99
Benedicts Gluten Free
Classic Eggs Benedict Gluten Free
Toasted Gluten Free Bread or Gluten Free Bagel topped with Canadian bacon, poached eggs and our house-made hollandaise sauce on an English muffin$18.99
California Benedict Gluten Free
Toasted Gluten Free Bread or Gluten Free Bagel topped with avocado, tomato, spinach, poached eggs and our house-made hollandaise sauce on an English muffin$17.99
Cowboy Benedict Gluten Free
Toasted Gluten Free Bread or Gluten Free Bagel topped with ham, poached eggs and our house-made sausage gravy on an English muffin$18.49
Salmon Benedict Gluten Free
Toasted Gluten Free Bread or Gluten Free Bagel topped with grilled sockeye salmon, poached eggs, and our house-made hollandaise sauce on an English muffin$23.49
Smoked Salmon Benedict Gluten Free
Toasted Gluten Free Bread or Gluten Free Bagel topped with Ducktrap smoked salmon, poached eggs and our house-made hollandaise sauce on an English muffin$22.49
Spinach Benedict Gluten Free
Toasted Gluten Free Bread or Gluten Free Bagel topped with fresh spinach, poached eggs and our house-made hollandaise sauce on an English muffin$17.99
BBQ Pulled Pork Benedict Gluten Free
Gluten Free Bread or Gluten Free Bagel topped with pulled pork, poached eggs and our house-made hollandaise sauce and BBQ sauce$19.99
From the Griddle Gluten Free
Full stack pancakes Gluten Free$12.99
Short stack pancakes Gluten Free$9.99
Full stack chocolate bacon cakes Gluten Free$15.49
Short stack chocolate bacon cakes Gluten Free$12.49
Full stack granola cakes Gluten Free$13.99
Short stack granola cakes Gluten Free$10.99
Full stack cakes & fruit Gluten Free
Topped with fresh blueberries or fresh strawberries$13.99
Short stack cakes & fruit Gluten Free
Topped with fresh blueberries or fresh strawberries$10.99
Full stack chocolate chip cakes Gluten Free$14.49
Short stack chocolate chip cakes Gluten Free$11.49
Waffle Gluten Free$13.99
Waffle & fruit Gluten Free
Topped with fresh blueberries or fresh strawberries$14.99
4-piece French toast Gluten Free$13.49
2-piece French toast Gluten Free$10.49
4-piece French toast & fruit Gluten Free
Topped with fresh blueberries or fresh strawberries$14.49
2-piece French toast & fruit Gluten Free
Topped with fresh blueberries or fresh strawberries$11.49
Stuffed French Toast Gluten Free
Cornbread topped with pulled pork, poached eggs and our house-made hollandaise sauce and BBQ sauce$13.49
Breakfast on the Go Gluten Free
Kids' Breakfast Gluten Free
Lighter Fare Gluten Free
BLT with Egg & Cheese Gluten Free
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with a fried farm fresh egg and American cheese on toast$15.99
Ducktrap Smoked Salmon with Bagel Gluten Free
Served with herbed cream cheese, capers, tomato, and red onions$19.99
Fruit & Bagel Gluten Free
Toasted bagel with assorted jellies. Served with cream cheese and seasonal fresh fruit$11.99
Avocado Toast Gluten Free
Smashed avocado with sliced tomatoes on toasted baguette$11.99
Avocado Toast w Egg Gluten Free
Smashed avocado with sliced tomatoes on toasted baguette. Served with two eggs any style$13.99
Avocado Toast w Smoked Salmon Gluten Free
Smashed avocado with sliced tomatoes on toasted baguette topped with Ducktrap smoked salmon$18.48
Avocado Toast w Eggs and Smoked Salmon Gluten Free
Smashed avocado with sliced tomatoes on toasted baguette topped with Ducktrap smoked salmon. Served with two eggs any style.$20.48
Sides Gluten Free
Side Bacon Gluten Free$6.99
1/2 Side Bacon Gluten Free$3.99
Side Sausage Gluten Free$6.99
1/2 Side Sausage Gluten Free$3.99
Side Chorizo Gluten Free$6.99
Side Ham Gluten Free$6.99
1/2 Side Ham Gluten Free$3.99
Side Elk Sausage Gluten Free$7.49
Side Buffalo Sausage Gluten Free$7.49
Side Wild Boar Sausage Gluten Free$7.49
1 Egg any Style Gluten Free
Any style$3.49
2 Eggs any Style Gluten Free$6.49
Side Potatoes Gluten Free$4.99
Side Green Chili Gluten Free
Cup$7.99
Side Cottage Cheese Gluten Free$4.99
Bagel & Cream Cheese Gluten Free Gluten Free$7.49
Side Toast Gluten Free$4.99
Side Fresh Fruit Gluten Free$5.99
SBQ To-Go
Shakes
Subs and Snacks
Bulk TO-GO
Full Rack Ribs Bulk
Serves 3 to 4 people$27.99
1/2 Rack Ribs Bulk
Serves 1 to 2 people$19.99
Whole BBQ Chicken Bulk
Serves 3 to 4 people$21.99
1/2 BBQ Chicken Bulk
Serves 1 to 2 people$15.99
Pulled Pork Lbs
Serves 2 to 3 people$17.99
Brisket Lbs
Serves 2 to 3 people$22.99
Wild Game Sausage Lbs
Serves 3 to 4 people$18.99
Spicy Pork Sausage Lbs
Serves 3 to 4 people$16.99
Baked Beans Pint
Serves 2 to 3 people$7.99
Baked Beans Gallon
Serves 20 to 25 people$36.99
Potato Salad Pint
Serves 2 to 3 people$7.99
Potato Salad Gallon
Serves 20 to 25 people$36.99
Coleslaw Pint
Serves 2 to 3 people$7.99
Coleslaw Gallon
Serves 20 to 25 people$36.99
Mashed Potatoes with Brown Gravy Pint
Serves 2 to 3 people$7.99
Mashed Potatoes with Brown Gravy Gallon
Serves 20 to 25 people$36.99
Salsa Pint
Serves 4 to 5 people$8.99
Salsa Gallon
Serves 30 to 35 people$36.99
Guacamole Pint
Serves 4 to 5 people$9.99
Guacamole Gallon
Serves 30 to 35 people$37.99
Green Chili Pint
Serves 2 to 3 people$7.99
Green Chili Gallon
Serves 20 to 25 people$36.99
Green Chili Cheese Dip Pint
Serves 4 to 5 people$8.99
Green Chili Cheese Dip Gallon
Serves 30 to 35 people$37.99
Bag of tortilla chips$5.99
Cornbread each$1.99
Bun togo$1.49
Hikers Lunch Box$15.99
Disposable Chafing Dish (half size)
Disposable dish with a wire stand, includes tongs or serving spoon, 2.5-hour sterno fuel, holds up to 4 lbs. of meat or 2 gallons. Dimensions: 12.75" × 10.38" × 2.5"$7.49
Disposable Chafing Dish (full size)
Disposable dish with a wire stand, includes tongs or serving spoon, 2.5-hour sterno fuel, holds up to 8 lbs. of meat or 4 gallons. Dimensions: approximately 21" long × 13" wide × 3.5" deep$9.49
Plates, utensils, napkins$1.99
Brownies
20" × 11" disposable pan: cut 3×4 = 12 pieces (large pieces – could serve two people)$50.00
Peach Cobbler
20" × 11" disposable pan: cut 3×4 = 12 pieces (large pieces – could serve two people)$50.00
Drinks
SBQ Togo Drinks
Fountain Drinks
Bottled Drinks
Pepsi Products Bottled$3.99
Energy Drinks$5.49
Starbucks Coffee Bottled$5.49
Kevita Bottled/Canned$4.99
Gatorade Bottles$3.99
Pepsi - 20oz Bottle
The bold, refreshing, robust cola.$3.99
Pepsi Zero Sugar - 20oz Bottle
Real cola taste, with a refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without sugar$3.99
Mtn Dew - 20oz Bottle
Mtn Dew exhilarates and quenches thirst with its one of a kind citrus taste.$3.99
Starry - 20oz Bottle
A caffeine-free soda that provides a crisp, clear burst of lemon lime flavor$3.99
Aquafina - 20oz Bottle
Pure water for a perfect taste.$3.99