Sagebrush BBQ & Grill
Lunch & Dinner Menu
Fresh Salads
- Salmon Salad
Northwest wild-caught sockeye salmon, grilled or blackened, served over a bed of mixed greens with Cheddar cheese, tomato and onion. Served with garlic bread$21.49
- Steak Salad
Grilled top sirloin steak over a bed of mixed greens with blue cheese, tomato and onion. Served with garlic bread$22.49
- Cobb Salad with Grilled Chicken
Redbird™ chicken breast with mixed greens, blue cheese, bacon, tomato, black olives and hard boiled egg. Served with cornbread$19.99
- Summer Salad$15.99
- Chef's Salad
With mixed greens, ham, Jack and Cheddar cheese, tomato and hard boiled egg. Served with cornbread$17.49
- Tuna Salad
Housemade tuna salad over mixed greens, Cheddar cheese, onions and tomato. Served with cornbread$15.99
- BBQ Chicken Salad
Redbird™ chicken breast grilled with BBQ sauce, served over a bed of mixed greens with Cheddar cheese, tomato and onion. Served with cornbread$19.49
- Taco Salad
Served in a housemade taco shell with mixed greens, Cheddar cheese, tomato, refried beans, Sagebrush housemade salsa and sour cream. Choose steak, shredded pork or grilled chicken$19.49
- Vegetarian Taco Salad
Served in a housemade taco shell with mixed greens, Cheddar cheese, tomato, refried beans, Sagebrush housemade salsa and sour cream$14.99
- Classic Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce wedge topped with our house-made creamy blue cheese dressing, bacon bits and tomato$12.49
- Small Dinner Salad
With mixed greens, onion, Cheddar cheese, tomato and topped with house-made croutons$6.99
- Dinner Salad
With mixed greens, onion, Cheddar cheese, tomato and topped with housemade croutons. Served with cornbread$10.99
Caesar Salads
- Salmon Caesar
Grilled Northwestern wild-caught sockeye salmon over Romaine lettuce, tossed with Parmesan cheese, housemade dressing and topped with housemade croutons. Served with garlic bread$21.49
- Steak Caesar
Grilled top sirloin steak over Romaine lettuce, tossed with Parmesan cheese, housemade dressing and topped with housemade croutons. Served with garlic bread$22.49
- Chicken Caesar
Grilled Redbird™ chicken breast, over Romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan cheese, housemade dressing and topped with housemade croutons. Served with garlic bread$19.99
- Dinner Caesar
Romaine lettuce, tossed with Parmesan cheese, housemade dressing and topped with housemade croutons. Served with garlic bread$12.49
- Small Caesar$7.49
Appetizers
- Trail Ridge Sampler
Spicy pork sausage, brisket, pulled pork, and two pork ribs$18.49
- 5 Chicken Wings
Choose from BBQ, Thai style, buffalo style (hot or medium), BBQ or honey garlic$10.99
- 10 Chicken Wings
Choose from BBQ, Thai style, buffalo style (hot or medium), BBQ or honey garlic$17.99
- 4 BBQ Ribs
4 pieces$13.99
- Spicy Pork Sausage APP
With mustard BBQ sauce$11.99
- Fried Okra
Served with ranch$11.49
- 1 Wild Game Sausage App
Wild boar sausage with cranberry and apricot, elk bratwurst with jalapeños and Cheddar, and buffalo bratwurst$11.49
- 2 Wild Game Sausage App
Wild boar sausage with cranberry and apricot, elk bratwurst with jalapeños and Cheddar, and buffalo bratwurst$16.49
- 3 Wild Game Sausage App
Wild boar sausage with cranberry and apricot, elk bratwurst with jalapeños and Cheddar, and buffalo bratwurst$19.49
- Half Lb Shrimp$17.99
- One Lb Shrimp$27.99
- Rocky Mountain Oysters
Do we need to explain? Google it!$13.99
- Mozzarella Sticks
With raspberry chipotle sauce or marinara sauce$12.99
- Chili Cheese Fries
With green or red chili, and smothered with melted cheese$11.99
- Basket of Onion Rings
Basket. Beer battered and double-dipped$13.99
- Jalapeño Poppers
With raspberry chipotle sauce$13.99
- Cheesy Garlic Bread
With marinara dipping sauce$9.49
- Basket ofFrench Fries
Basket$8.49
- Basket of Sweet Potato Fries
Basket. With honey mustard dipping sauce$9.99
- Half Jumbo Nachos
Choose shredded pork, steak, shredded chicken or vegetarian with cheese, refried beans, black olives, jalapeños, tomatoes, Sagebrush housemade salsa, guacamole and sour cream$11.99
- Full Jumbo Nachos
Choose shredded pork, steak, shredded chicken or vegetarian with cheese, refried beans, black olives, jalapeños, tomatoes, Sagebrush housemade salsa, guacamole and sour cream$13.49
- 1 Tortilla Chips & Dip
With your choice of housemade green chili dip, Sagebrush housemade salsa, and fresh guacamole$10.99
- 2 Tortilla Chips & Dip
With your choice of housemade green chili dip, Sagebrush housemade salsa, and fresh guacamole$12.99
- 3 Tortilla Chips & Dip
With your choice of housemade green chili dip, Sagebrush housemade salsa, and fresh guacamole$14.99
- Spinach Artichoke Dip
Sagebrush housemade, served with tortilla chips, carrots and celery$15.99
- Sagebrush Quesadilla
Tortilla and cheese served with Sagebrush housemade salsa, guacamole and sour cream. Choose steak, shredded pork or shredded chicken$13.99
- Veggie Quesadilla
Tortilla, cheese and grilled peppers and onions served with Sagebrush housemade salsa, guacamole and sour cream$14.99
- Bruschetta Garlic Bread$12.99
Soups and Chili
- Bowl Soup of the Day
Sagebrush house-made soup$10.99
- Cup Soup of the Day
Sagebrush house-made soup$7.99
- Bowl Buffalo Red Chili
Sagebrush house-made red chili with ground buffalo meat$11.99
- Cup Buffalo Red Chili
Sagebrush house-made red chili with ground buffalo meat$7.99
- Bowl Green Chili with Pork
Sagebrush house-made green chili with pork$10.99
- Cup Green Chili with Pork
Sagebrush house-made green chili with pork$7.99
- Bowl Vegetarian Green Chili
Sagebrush house-made green chili$9.99
- Cup Vegetarian Green Chili
Sagebrush house-made green chili$6.99
- Soup with Small Salad$12.49
- Soup with Caesar Salad$12.49
House Specialties
- Grilled Chicken Parmesan with Spaghetti
Grilled chicken breast with melted mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce, served over spaghetti, with Parmesan cheese and garlic bread$19.99
- Spaghetti
With housemade marinara sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese and served with garlic bread$14.99
- Pan-Fried Fresh Rainbow Trout
Fresh rainbow trout, pan-fried and served with mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day and garlic bread$25.99
- Blackened Sockeye Salmon
Northwestern wild-caught sockeye salmon served with mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day and garlic bread$29.49
- Grilled Sockeye Salmon
Northwestern wild-caught sockeye salmon served with mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day and garlic bread$29.49
- Honey Garlic Sockeye Salmon
Northwestern wild-caught sockeye salmon with honey garlic sauce served on a bed of cilantro lime rice, vegetable of the day and garlic bread$29.49
- Southwest Chicken Platter
Grilled Redbird™ chicken breast topped with ham, green chilis, avocados, pepper Jack cheese and our housemade Southwest mayo. Served with mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day and cornbread$22.49
- Housemade Buffalo Meatloaf
Baked with our red sauce, served with mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable of the day and garlic bread$25.99
- Chicken Tenders$12.99
Burritos
- Regular Pork Burrito
Refried beans, smothered with Cheddar cheese and green chili and topped with tomato and lettuce$14.99
- Jumbo Pork Burrito
Refried beans, smothered with Cheddar cheese and green chili and topped with tomato and lettuce$16.99
- Regular Chicken Burrito
Refried beans, smothered with Cheddar cheese and green chili and topped with tomato and lettuce$14.99
- Jumbo Chicken Burrito
Refried beans, smothered with Cheddar cheese and green chili and topped with tomato and lettuce$16.99
- Regular Steak Burrito
Refried beans, smothered with Cheddar cheese and green chili and topped with tomato and lettuce$14.99
- Jumbo Steak Burrito
Refried beans, smothered with Cheddar cheese and green chili and topped with tomato and lettuce$16.99
- Regular Vegetarian Burrito
With refried beans, sautéed onions and mixed peppers, smothered with Cheddar cheese and green chili, and topped with tomato and lettuce$10.99
- Jumbo Vegetarian Burrito
With refried beans, sautéed onions and mixed peppers, smothered with Cheddar cheese and green chili, and topped with tomato and lettuce$12.99
- Jumbo Fajita Burrito
Grilled sirloin steak, sautéed onions, mixed peppers and refried beans. Smothered with Cheddar cheese and green chili and topped with guacamole, sour cream, with tomato and lettuce$18.99
Sagebrush BBQ
- 1/2 Rack of Ribs
Succulent fall-off-the-bone tender St. Louis style pork ribs, served with french fries, baked beans, and cornbread$24.99
- Full Rack of Ribs Dinner
Succulent fall-off-the-bone tender St. Louis style pork ribs, served with french fries, baked beans, and cornbread$32.99
- BBQ Half Chicken
Hot off the grill with mashed potatoes and gravy, baked beans, and cornbread$21.49
- Beef Brisket Dinner
Sliced, smoked to perfection, with a baked sweet potato, baked beans, and cornbread$28.99
- Pulled Pork Platter
Slow roasted the sagebrush way, served with baked beans, coleslaw, and combread. 19.99$20.49
- Spicy Sausage Dinner
Served with house-made mustard BBQ sauce, fries, baked beans, and combread$18.49
- 4 Meat Combo
Select your favorites to create your own dining experience! Served with your choice of two sides and cornbread$35.99
- 3 Meat Combo
Select your favorites to create your own dining experience! Served with your choice of two sides and cornbread$31.99
- 2 Meat Combo
Select your favorites to create your own dining experience! Served with your choice of two sides and cornbread$27.99
- 1 Meat Combo
Select your favorites to create your own dining experience! Served with your choice of two sides and cornbread$23.99
Steaks and Game
- Sirloin Steak
6 oz. Grilled and topped with garlic butter, served with baked potato, vegetable of the day, and garlic bread$23.99
- Wild Game Sausage Platter
Buffalo bratwurst, wild boar sausage with cranberry and apricot and elk bratwurst with jalapeños and Cheddar, served with baked sweet potato, baked beans, and cornbread$24.99
- T-Bone Steak
22 oz. Grilled and topped with garlic butter, served with baked potato, vegetable of the day, and garlic bread$55.99
- Filet Mignon 6 Ounces
6 oz. Grilled and topped with garlic butter, served with baked potato, vegetable of the day and garlic bread$39.99
- NY Strip 10 OZ$35.99
- Ribeye 14 OZ$39.99
Wild Game Burgers and Sausage
- BBQ Buffalo Burger
Western buffalo burger topped with smoked bacon, Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, onion, lettuce, and tomato$22.99
- Buffalo Burger
Western buffalo burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion$19.99
- Rocky Mountain Elk Burger
Topped with Swiss cheese, smoked bacon, and raspberry chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion$22.99
- Hunters Elk Burger
With lettuce, tomato, and onion$19.99
- Elk Bratwurst
Brat made with jalapeños and Cheddar, topped with sauerkraut on a hoagie roll, with our house-made mustard sauce$15.49
- Buffalo Bratwurst
With pepper Jack cheese and on a hoagie roll$15.49
- Impossible Veggie Burger$18.99
BBQ Sandwiches
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted pork piled high with BBQ sauce served with coleslaw$16.99
- Brisket Sandwich
Local fitch ranch smoked beef brisket served with coleslaw$19.99
- Memphis Style Pork Sand
Coleslaw on top of our pulled pork, served with baked beans$17.99
- Hot Sausage Sand
Topped with Swiss cheese, sautéed onions, and peppers on a baguette. Served with fries$14.99
- Pulled Rib Sandwich
Pulled rib meat with BBQ sauce, served with baked beans. Ask server for availability$19.99
Signature Burgers
- Southwest Burger
Pepper Jack cheese, green chiles, and southwest mayo with lettuce, tomato, and onion$18.49
- Mushroom Swiss Burger
Piled with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomato$17.99
- Lulu City Burger
Bacon, Cheddar cheese, and raspberry chipotle sauce, avocado with lettuce, tomato, and onion$20.49
- Bacon Blue Burger
Smoked bacon topped with blue cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomato$19.99
- Classic Burger
With lettuce, tomato, and onion$15.99
- BYO Burger
With lettuce, tomato, and onion$15.99
- Mexican Burger
Smoked bacon topped with pepper Jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and onion$21.49
- Double Cheddar Burger
Two beef patties topped with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomato$24.99
- Bacon Cheeseburger
Smoked bacon topped with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion$19.99
- BBQ Chipotle Burger
Smoked bacon topped with BBQ chipotle sauce, Cheddar cheese, onion rings, lettuce, tomato and onion$19.99
- Sagebrush Cheddar Burger
Cheddar cheese, burger special sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion$17.99
- Patty Melt
With Swiss cheese, sautéed onions, on marbled rye bread$16.99
- Hatch Chile Salsa Burger$18.99
Specialty Sandwiches
- Sockeye Salmon Sandwich
Northwestern sockeye salmon on a bun, grilled or blackened, with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with coleslaw$22.49
- Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Redbird chicken breast with pepper Jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, onion, and house-made Southwest mayo on a hoagie roll. Served with sweet potato fries$19.99
- French Dip
Shaved sirloin on a hoagie roll served with au jus and fries$21.49
- Triple Decker Cheese & Brisket Sand
Layers of local fitch ranch smoked brisket, pepper Jack and Cheddar cheese on your choice of bread. Served with sweet potato fries$18.99
- Buffalo Meatloaf Sandwich
House-made meatloaf topped with our red sauce on a hoagie roll. Served with mashed potatoes and gravy$18.49
- Sagebrush Philly
Shaved sirloin on a hoagie roll, topped with peppers, sautéed onions, and Jack cheese. Served with fries$22.49
Classic Sandwiches
- Half Grilled Cheese
Choice of any three cheeses and bread. Served with french fries$7.99
- Full Grilled Cheese
Choice of any three cheeses and bread. Served with french fries$10.49
- Half Ham & Cheese
Smoked ham and your choice of cheese and bread. Served with french fries$9.99
- Full Ham & Cheese
Smoked ham and your choice of cheese and bread. Served with french fries$13.99
- Half Reuben
House-roasted corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and house-made thousand island dressing on marbled rye bread. Served with potato salad$11.49
- Full Reuben
House-roasted corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and house-made thousand island dressing on marbled rye bread. Served with potato salad$16.99
- Half B.L.T.
Smoked bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread with french fries$9.49
- Full B.L.T.
Smoked bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread with french fries$12.49
- Half Tuna Salad Sandwich
House-made tuna salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread with french fries$9.49
- Full Tuna Salad Sandwich
House-made tuna salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread with french fries$12.99
- Half Tuna Melt
House-made tuna salad with Cheddar on your choice of bread with fries$9.99
- Full Tuna Melt
House-made tuna salad with Cheddar on your choice of bread with fries$13.99
- Full Turkey Reuben$16.99
- Half Turkey Reuben$11.49
- Open Faced Turkey Sandwich$12.99
Sides
- French Fries*$5.99
- Mashed Potatoes with Gravy$5.99
- Baked Sweet Potato$5.99
- Baked Potato$5.99
- Baked Beans$5.99
- Onion Rings*$7.48
- Cottage Cheese$5.99
- Vegetable-of-the-Day$5.99
- Okra$5.99
- Refried Beans$5.99
- Coleslaw$5.99
- Apple Sauce$5.99
- Fresh Fruit$5.99
- Sweet Potato Fries*$5.99
- Cilantro Lime Rice$5.99
- Potato Salad$5.99
- Garlic Bread$2.49
- Cornbread$2.49
- Gluten-Free Bread$3.49
- Side Chicken Breast$6.49
- Side Burger Patty$6.49
Kids Meals
- Kid Meat
With Choice of Side and BBQ Sauce$12.95
- Kids Chicken Fingers
With Choice of Side$11.95
- Kid Burger
With Choice of Side$11.95
- Kid Cheeseburger
With Choice of Side$12.45
- Kraft Mac & Cheese
With Choice of Side$10.95
- Kid Spaghetti with House-made Marinara Sauce
Served with a Choice of Garlic Bread or Cornbread$11.95
- Kid Spaghetti with a Butter and Parmesan Sauce
Served with a Choice of Garlic Bread or Cornbread$11.95
- Kid Hot Dog
With Choice of Side$11.95
- Kid Grilled Cheese
With Choice of Side$11.95
- Kid PBJ
With Choice of Side$11.95
Lunch Specials
- Monday Lunch
Chicken Fried Steak with Mashers with Brown Gravy$16.49
- Tuesday Lunch
California Wrap with Turkey, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato and Garlic Aioli Served with Sweet Potato Fries$17.99
- Wednesday Lunch
Two Chili Cheese Dogs Served with Choice of Green or Red Chili Diced onion with choice of side$13.49
- Thursday Lunch
Bacon Lettuce Tomato and Avocado Sandwich on Choice of Bread and 1 Side$14.99
- Friday Lunch
Buffalo Chicken Wrap with Choice of Side$18.99
- Saturday Lunch
Chipotle BBQ Wrap Served with Choice of 1 Side$16.99
- Sunday Lunch
Blackened Prime Rib Sandwich Served With 1 Side$20.49
Dinner Specials
SBQ To-Go
Retail
- 25th T-shirt$25.00
- Sweater Rocky MTN$42.00
- RMNP Hoodie$49.00
- RMNP Cap$29.00
- RMNP Trucker Hat$35.00
- Unisex T-Shirt$24.99
- Lady T-shirt$24.99
- Hoodie$42.99
- Tank Top$24.99
- Classic Logo Sagebrush Hat$14.99
- Sagebrush Logo Cap$19.99
- Coffee Mug$6.99
- BBQ Bottle Original$7.99
- BBQ Bottle Zesty$7.99
- Pint Mustard BBQ$6.99
- Sticker$1.00
- Shot Glass$4.99
- Pint Glass$6.99
- Sagebrush Color Sticker$6.49
- Small Color Sticker$5.49